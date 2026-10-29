ERNEST HUMES
October 29, 2026
Ernest “Doc” Humes, 91, of Wyaconda, Mo, died Oct. 27, 2026, at Clark Co Nursing Home.
Funeral Service with Military Rites by V.F.W.Post 4342, A.L. Post 192, Army Honor Guard, Oct
31, 2026, 11 am at Wilson and McKinnon Funeral Home Kahoka, MO. Visitation: 10 a.m. Pastor
Shawn Burial at a later date.
Funeral Service with Military Rites by V.F.W.Post 4342, A.L. Post 192, Army Honor Guard, Oct
31, 2026, 11 am at Wilson and McKinnon Funeral Home Kahoka, MO. Visitation: 10 a.m. Pastor
Shawn Burial at a later date.
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