ERNEST HUMES

October 29, 2026

Ernest “Doc” Humes, 91, of Wyaconda, Mo, died Oct. 27, 2026, at Clark Co Nursing Home.
Funeral Service with Military Rites by  V.F.W.Post  4342, A.L. Post 192, Army Honor Guard, Oct
31, 2026, 11 am at Wilson and McKinnon Funeral Home Kahoka, MO. Visitation: 10 a.m. Pastor
Shawn Burial at a later date.





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