It was Spooktacular
October 28, 2026
Halloween will be celebrated this week with many events. Wakonda State Park held their annual Spooktacular event with hundreds of children and adults attending on Oct. 24. Campers decorated their camp sites and passed out candy. Several more Halloween events are scheduled. Mark Twain Casino and The LaGrange Youth Center will host the annual Trunk or Treat and costume contest on Oct. 28. On Friday, Oct. 30, events include Halloween Trail at Monticello Park Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Lewis County Nursing Home will welcome children at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Country Aire will have trick or treating beginning at 6 p.m. Several events are on Saturday, Oct. 31 they include Culver-Stockton at Nichols baseball field parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Assembly of God, Ewing at 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Trunk or Treat Canton School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Also, Hester Community Center, Ewing at 6 p.m. First Baptist Church, Ewing, 4 to 7 p.m. and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, LaGrange, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Residents are reminded to use caution and be aware of increased traffic and children walking around the neighborhoods and events.
Residents are reminded to use caution and be aware of increased traffic and children walking around the neighborhoods and events.
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