Canton Art Walk
September 8, 2026
The Canton Main Street Association will host an Art Walk, Friday, Sept. 18 in downtown Canton from 5-7:30 p.m. Artists of all genres are wanted ...
Lewis County 4-H Youth Program Associate
September 10, 2026
Rachel Dunlap is the new Lewis County 4-H Youth Program Associate. Rachel is looking forward to the exciting events she can bring to the county’s...
Canton Art Walk
September 8, 2026
The Canton Main Street Association will host an Art Walk, Friday, Sept. 18 in downtown Canton from 5-7:30 p.m. Artists of all genres are wanted ...
LAVERNE DARE
September 9, 2026
Laverne Dare, 72 of La Belle, Missouri died September 3, 2026 at her home in La Belle.Graveside funeral services and burial were held September 8,...
The Covered Dish - Mexican Quinoa Casserole
September 9, 2026
For the first time in like forever, I haven’t eaten a single meal out this week. Not that I over indulge in eating out, I’ve just been cooking a...
FFA Chapters Pack Meals
September 3, 2026
Members of the Lewis County C-1 FFA Chapter and the Canton R-V FFA Chapter joined more than 782 FFA members from 95 Missouri FFA Chapters and...
High court ruling clears use of 2022 congressional map
September 11, 2026
By Jae Jepsen, Jordan Davis and Anika Austvold, Missouri News NetworkJEFFERSON CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for the...
Highland Football vs Scotland Co. Tigers
September 9, 2026
The Highland Football Cougars traveled to Scotland County on Sept. 4 to face the Tigers. The Cougars scored 14 points, but lost the game 57-14. The...
Canton Softball vs Knox County High
September 9, 2026
The Canton Lady Tigers Softball team traveled to Knox County on September to face the Lady Eagles in a conference game. The Lady Tigers won the...