Veteran Christmas Tree Fundraiser
October 28, 2026
Lewis County Otto Bruner Post 170 in Canton will once again offer fresh cut Christmas trees for sale. Orders need to be in by Nov. 2. The fresh cut Fraser Fir tree sizes available are six-foot, eight-foot and ten-foot trees. Trees can also be sponsored for a local veteran or family in need.
To place an order by November 2, call Melissa at 573-822-8454 or Leslie at 913-749-6676. Trees can be picked up after Nov. 27, by appointment or on Dec. 4, following the Parade of Lights event.
Extra trees will not be available for purchase.
To place an order by November 2, call Melissa at 573-822-8454 or Leslie at 913-749-6676. Trees can be picked up after Nov. 27, by appointment or on Dec. 4, following the Parade of Lights event.
Extra trees will not be available for purchase.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!