Highland Softball Season Ends
October 29, 2026
The Highland Lady Cougars won the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 19 at Monroe City and advanced to the state quarterfinals by defeating Mark Twain 14-13. They faced undefeated Marceline at Marceline on Oct. 24. The Lady Cougars led the game until the half way point when Marceline was able to tie and then take the lead. Marceline scored several more runs in the late innings to win with a score of 10-3. Highland’s season ends with an impressive 24-9 record.
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