Library Open House
October 28, 2026
Many volunteers helped dismantle the library and then reshelved the thousands of books and other objects that make the Canton Public Library a special place to visit.
The Canton Public Library welcomes the community to an Open House on Monday, November 2 at 6:00 PM to celebrate the completion of the library renovation. A volunteer recognition presentation will begin at 6:30 PM. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
The library, which reopened on October 15, was closed for approximately 6 weeks to allow for an asbestos abatement, the installation of new flooring, and painting. Some new furnishings were also purchased. Thanks to careful planning by the library’s Renovation Committee, and the dedication of countless volunteers, the library completed the project on schedule.
“We are excited to be open to serve our community and to show off our new look,” said Library Director Mary Kay Lane. “And we are extremely grateful to those who donated their time, energy, and resources to the project. We have many people to thank for making this much-needed renovation a reality.”
The library is located at 403 Lewis Street in Canton. Visit the library at www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org, on Facebook at Your Canton Public Library, or call 573-288-5279.
The library, which reopened on October 15, was closed for approximately 6 weeks to allow for an asbestos abatement, the installation of new flooring, and painting. Some new furnishings were also purchased. Thanks to careful planning by the library’s Renovation Committee, and the dedication of countless volunteers, the library completed the project on schedule.
“We are excited to be open to serve our community and to show off our new look,” said Library Director Mary Kay Lane. “And we are extremely grateful to those who donated their time, energy, and resources to the project. We have many people to thank for making this much-needed renovation a reality.”
The library is located at 403 Lewis Street in Canton. Visit the library at www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org, on Facebook at Your Canton Public Library, or call 573-288-5279.
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