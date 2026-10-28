MARLENE MYERS
October 28, 2026
Marlene Kay Myers, 77 of Knox City, Missouri died October 19, 2026 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
The daughter of William Ayers and Mary Jo Bone Hamilton was born on October 11, 1949 in Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Kent Myers on June 14, 1969 at the First Baptist Church of La Belle, Missouri.
Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Belle and the 1980’s Ladies Club. She enjoyed gardening, baking, painting and taking care of her lawn. She loved spending time with and attending all of her grandchildren’s events and having the grandchildren at her house.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Myers of Knox City, Mo.; two children, Todd Aaron Myers (Caitlin Costi) of Novelty, Mo. and Angelia Daniell (Chris) Holley of Quincy, Il.; five grandchildren, Brooklyn (Curtis) Smith, Zach Myers (Corbin Bell), Kaydee Myers (John Clark), Keaton Holley and Zoey Holley; five step grandchildren, Danielle, Zayn, Aryanna, Teagon and Grayson; five great grandchildren, Amiya, Malcom, Charleigh, Laynee and Kaycen; a sister, Jolene (Roger) Wood of Schererville, In.; a brother, William (Jolynn) Hamilton of Swiss, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister in infancy, Carolyn Hamilton and her father and mother-in-law, Delbert and Oneta Myers.
Funeral services were held October 23, 2026 at the Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Rev. Kenneth Rush officiating. Pallbearers: Zach Myers, Keaton Holley, Curtis Smith, Chris Holley, Steve Grapenthien and Jeff Wood. Honorary Pallbearers: Bret Hamilton, John Clark, Ian Kincaid and Jonathan Nichols. Visitation was held Oct.22, 2026 at Coder Funeral Home.
Burial was in the La Belle Cemetery, La Belle, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the La Belle Cemetery Association, Western Lewis Fire District or the Diabetes Foundation.
The daughter of William Ayers and Mary Jo Bone Hamilton was born on October 11, 1949 in Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Kent Myers on June 14, 1969 at the First Baptist Church of La Belle, Missouri.
Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Belle and the 1980’s Ladies Club. She enjoyed gardening, baking, painting and taking care of her lawn. She loved spending time with and attending all of her grandchildren’s events and having the grandchildren at her house.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Myers of Knox City, Mo.; two children, Todd Aaron Myers (Caitlin Costi) of Novelty, Mo. and Angelia Daniell (Chris) Holley of Quincy, Il.; five grandchildren, Brooklyn (Curtis) Smith, Zach Myers (Corbin Bell), Kaydee Myers (John Clark), Keaton Holley and Zoey Holley; five step grandchildren, Danielle, Zayn, Aryanna, Teagon and Grayson; five great grandchildren, Amiya, Malcom, Charleigh, Laynee and Kaycen; a sister, Jolene (Roger) Wood of Schererville, In.; a brother, William (Jolynn) Hamilton of Swiss, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister in infancy, Carolyn Hamilton and her father and mother-in-law, Delbert and Oneta Myers.
Funeral services were held October 23, 2026 at the Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Rev. Kenneth Rush officiating. Pallbearers: Zach Myers, Keaton Holley, Curtis Smith, Chris Holley, Steve Grapenthien and Jeff Wood. Honorary Pallbearers: Bret Hamilton, John Clark, Ian Kincaid and Jonathan Nichols. Visitation was held Oct.22, 2026 at Coder Funeral Home.
Burial was in the La Belle Cemetery, La Belle, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the La Belle Cemetery Association, Western Lewis Fire District or the Diabetes Foundation.
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