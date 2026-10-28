Canton Softball District 5 Tournament
October 28, 2026
The Canton Lady Tigers Softball team lost to the North Shelby in the championship game of the Missouri Class 1 District 5 softball tournament. Canton had advanced through the tournament by defeating Knox County on Oct. 15 by a score of 14-4, then beating Schuyler County on Oct. 17 and then North Shelby winning 7-1 on the Oct. 20 championship game. The lady Tigers received the second place title, with their season ending with a 10-14 record.
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