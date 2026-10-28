Election To Be Held November 3
October 28, 2026
The General Election will be held November 3, 2026. Polling places will be open for voting at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Polling places are the Immanuel Methodist Church for Canton. LaGrange City Hall for LaGrange and Union Township. Ewing R-4 Fire Station for Ewing and Durham. Lewistown Fire Station for Lewistown, Steffenville, and Salem Township. LaBelle Fire Station for LaBelle and Monticello Courthouse for Monticello, Lyon Township and Reddish Township. Election judges will be able to assist anyone at their car for those needing assistance.
Voters may vote absentee in the County Clerk’s office in Monticello, Mo., until the day before the election Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 until 5 pm. The County Clerk’s Monticello will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. Additional information listed on the sample ballot published in this edition.
Several amendments are to be voted on statewide, the official ballot language of the amendments are listed on sample ballot in this edition.
Locally, the Lewis County offices are mainly unopposed and Corey Moon, associate circuit judge, Shannon Sapp, county clerk, Julie George circuit clerk, Amy Parrish, recorder of deeds, Chelsea Fellinger, prosecuting attorney, and collector Lindsey Lay. All of these are the current officer holders. Traci Bringer is running unopposed for treasurer, as current treasurer Bonnie Robertson did not seek re-election. Dalton Hoffman is running unopposed for Lewis County Commissioner. Hoffman won the republican primary in August.
Current Missouri State Representative Greg Sharpe of Lewis County will face Nick Miller for State Senator, District 18. Sharpe had reached term limits for his current State Representative office. Running for State Representative District 4 are Keith Gudehus and Tristan Sutton. A sample ballot with more information is in this edition.
Voters may vote absentee in the County Clerk’s office in Monticello, Mo., until the day before the election Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 until 5 pm. The County Clerk’s Monticello will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. Additional information listed on the sample ballot published in this edition.
Several amendments are to be voted on statewide, the official ballot language of the amendments are listed on sample ballot in this edition.
Locally, the Lewis County offices are mainly unopposed and Corey Moon, associate circuit judge, Shannon Sapp, county clerk, Julie George circuit clerk, Amy Parrish, recorder of deeds, Chelsea Fellinger, prosecuting attorney, and collector Lindsey Lay. All of these are the current officer holders. Traci Bringer is running unopposed for treasurer, as current treasurer Bonnie Robertson did not seek re-election. Dalton Hoffman is running unopposed for Lewis County Commissioner. Hoffman won the republican primary in August.
Current Missouri State Representative Greg Sharpe of Lewis County will face Nick Miller for State Senator, District 18. Sharpe had reached term limits for his current State Representative office. Running for State Representative District 4 are Keith Gudehus and Tristan Sutton. A sample ballot with more information is in this edition.
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