Lutheran Smorgasbord
October 28, 2026
St. Peter’s Ladies Aid will host the annual smorgasbord at the parish hall, 300 S. 7th Street in LaGrange on Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Turkey dinner will all the trimmings and desserts will be offered. Dine in or carry out. Everyone welcome.
Turkey dinner will all the trimmings and desserts will be offered. Dine in or carry out. Everyone welcome.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!