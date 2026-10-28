Lutheran Smorgasbord

October 28, 2026

St. Peter’s Ladies Aid will host the annual smorgasbord at the parish hall, 300 S. 7th Street in LaGrange on Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. 
Turkey dinner will all the trimmings and desserts will be offered. Dine in or carry out. Everyone welcome. 





Suicide Prevention
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