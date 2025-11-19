Community Thanksgiving Meal
November 19, 2025
A community Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the First Baptist Church, 407 N. Sixth street in Canton on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27 with serving...
Carter Named Vice President
November 19, 2025
Consumer Banker First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. (First Bankers Trust), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., First...
Northern Lights
November 19, 2025
Many Lewis County residents were able to view the northern lights in November 2025, because of strong geomagnetic storms caused by coronal mass...
MICAYLA MURPHY GAMMON
November 11, 2025
Micayla Murphy Gammon, 29, of Columbia, Mo., formerly of Durham, Mo., died November 9, 2025, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo. Friends and...
The Covered Dish - Mexican Wedding Cookies or Russian Tea Cakes
November 19, 2025
This week I’ve chosen one of my favorite cookies of all times. And oh so very simple from the ingredients to the baking. I’ve chosen it as my...
Raisin Scones
November 13, 2025
Scones make a great addition to the holiday brunch tableBrunch can be a go-to meal when hosting loved ones for the holiday season. When holiday...
Missouri Public Safety Scholarship - Apply by Dec. 15
November 13, 2025
Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) is pleased to announce its approval as an official partner institution for the Public Safety Recruitment &...
Soup Supper
November 17, 2025
Durham United Methodist Church, 28958 Abell Street, will host a soup supper, Saturday, Nov. 22 with serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m. A variety of soups...
Lewis County Leviathans Complete Kentucky Bourbon Chase
November 19, 2025
The Lewis County Leviathan Adventure Club completed the 2025 Ragnar Bourbon Chase, a 209 mile running relay, on October 3 and 4, 2025. Each of the...
Bowling Team Success
November 19, 2025
William White, formerly of Lewis County, is the Athletic Coordinator, of Northeast High School in Florida, along with coaching various sports. The...