Greg Sharp and Governor Kehoe's Statement Concerning Detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
November 27, 2026
State Representative Greg Sharpe
District 4
November 25, 2026
I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the agencies and local officials who worked to keep
the people of Missouri informed regarding the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
A special thank-you to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of
Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Health Services, and all those who provided information,
guidance, and support throughout this situation.
I also want to recognize and thank our local commissioners, especially those in Clark County, for their
communication, responsiveness, and commitment to keeping their residents informed.
As a State Representative, I greatly appreciate the cooperation and coordination among these
agencies and local leaders. Your efforts and dedication to keeping our communities informed and
looking out for the well-being of our citizens do not go unnoticed.
GOVERNOR KEHOE'S STATEMENT FOLLOWING DETONATION AT IOWA
ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT
November 25, 2026
Following this morning's controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide stored at the Iowa Army
Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) in Middletown, Iowa, Governor Mike Kehoe acknowledged the actions taken by
the State of Missouri since learning of the planned federal operation.
At this time, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports no detectable traces of lead heading towards
Missouri.
“While the decision and responsibility of conducting this operation rested with the federal government, our state
agencies remained focused on ensuring Missouri was prepared," said Governor Kehoe. "I am grateful for the
dedication of our state team members in planning for and responding to this event. From the beginning, we have
worked to get answers for Missourians, ensure our state agencies have the resources necessary to respond, and
keep the public informed.”
Governor Kehoe and state officials maintained communication with the White House, the U.S. Army, the
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7, the
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Iowa officials.
The Missouri National Guard also provided technical expertise to assist state agencies in assessing potential
impacts to Missouri.
While there are no detectable traces of lead heading to Missouri and no anticipated impact to air, water,
agriculture, and public health, state officials will continue to evaluate post-detonation findings and provide
relevant information to Missourians as it becomes available.
Constituents looking for updated information, health guidance, and links to resources from state and federal
agencies should visit the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' webpage.
Statements from Cabinet Leadership:
“Thankfully, today’s lead azide detonation in Iowa was much less significant than we were prepared for,” said
Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Jake Buxton. “We will continue working with our
partners to monitor the situation and stand ready to respond appropriately if it becomes necessary.”
“We have been in close contact with our local public health partners in northeastern Missouri since becoming
aware of the potential public health concerns,” said Department of Health and Senior Services Director
Sarah Willson. “We are grateful that, while our experts and partners quickly mobilized and prepared for
potential impacts, air monitoring results now confirm that Missouri experienced the best-case outcome from this
event.”
“Following the events in Iowa this morning, Missouri agriculture and the state’s food supply remain safe,” said
Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “As we head into this holiday season, we are
thankful for the diligence of Missouri’s farmers and ranchers, who provide safe, nutritious, and delicious
products for consumers here and around the world.”
“The projected impacts in Missouri were initially minimal, and we’re glad to hear that the post-detonation
results show that any of those preliminary forecasted impacts are now obsolete in our state,” said Missouri
Department of Public Safety Director Mark James. “The State Emergency Management Agency will
continue coordinating among state agencies as we monitor incoming winter weather accumulation and related
hazards on one of the busiest travel days of the year.”
District 4
November 25, 2026
I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the agencies and local officials who worked to keep
the people of Missouri informed regarding the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
A special thank-you to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of
Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Health Services, and all those who provided information,
guidance, and support throughout this situation.
I also want to recognize and thank our local commissioners, especially those in Clark County, for their
communication, responsiveness, and commitment to keeping their residents informed.
As a State Representative, I greatly appreciate the cooperation and coordination among these
agencies and local leaders. Your efforts and dedication to keeping our communities informed and
looking out for the well-being of our citizens do not go unnoticed.
GOVERNOR KEHOE'S STATEMENT FOLLOWING DETONATION AT IOWA
ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT
November 25, 2026
Following this morning's controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide stored at the Iowa Army
Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) in Middletown, Iowa, Governor Mike Kehoe acknowledged the actions taken by
the State of Missouri since learning of the planned federal operation.
At this time, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports no detectable traces of lead heading towards
Missouri.
“While the decision and responsibility of conducting this operation rested with the federal government, our state
agencies remained focused on ensuring Missouri was prepared," said Governor Kehoe. "I am grateful for the
dedication of our state team members in planning for and responding to this event. From the beginning, we have
worked to get answers for Missourians, ensure our state agencies have the resources necessary to respond, and
keep the public informed.”
Governor Kehoe and state officials maintained communication with the White House, the U.S. Army, the
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7, the
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Iowa officials.
The Missouri National Guard also provided technical expertise to assist state agencies in assessing potential
impacts to Missouri.
While there are no detectable traces of lead heading to Missouri and no anticipated impact to air, water,
agriculture, and public health, state officials will continue to evaluate post-detonation findings and provide
relevant information to Missourians as it becomes available.
Constituents looking for updated information, health guidance, and links to resources from state and federal
agencies should visit the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' webpage.
Statements from Cabinet Leadership:
“Thankfully, today’s lead azide detonation in Iowa was much less significant than we were prepared for,” said
Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Jake Buxton. “We will continue working with our
partners to monitor the situation and stand ready to respond appropriately if it becomes necessary.”
“We have been in close contact with our local public health partners in northeastern Missouri since becoming
aware of the potential public health concerns,” said Department of Health and Senior Services Director
Sarah Willson. “We are grateful that, while our experts and partners quickly mobilized and prepared for
potential impacts, air monitoring results now confirm that Missouri experienced the best-case outcome from this
event.”
“Following the events in Iowa this morning, Missouri agriculture and the state’s food supply remain safe,” said
Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “As we head into this holiday season, we are
thankful for the diligence of Missouri’s farmers and ranchers, who provide safe, nutritious, and delicious
products for consumers here and around the world.”
“The projected impacts in Missouri were initially minimal, and we’re glad to hear that the post-detonation
results show that any of those preliminary forecasted impacts are now obsolete in our state,” said Missouri
Department of Public Safety Director Mark James. “The State Emergency Management Agency will
continue coordinating among state agencies as we monitor incoming winter weather accumulation and related
hazards on one of the busiest travel days of the year.”
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