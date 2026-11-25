Wreaths Across America Donations
November 25, 2026
Troop 9079 Girl Scouts Brownies present five hundred to Brad Davis and Lois Constantz, coordinators of the Wreaths Across America program for Forest Grove Cemetery Association.
Pictured (l-r) Leigh Ann Riney, Lois Constantz, Brad Davis, LeAnne Kaylor, bottom row: Karyn Riney, Lilas Kaylor, Hanley Kaylor, Waylon Chancellor, Stella Pryor and not pictured: Lynleigh Brooks and Paisleigh Darnell
Some of the girls helped placed wreaths last year and thought it was something they would like to work for during the year by attending many local events selling cookies, baked goods, hot chocolate, lemonade and caramel apples. The girls did a great job.
Pictured (l-r) Leigh Ann Riney, Lois Constantz, Brad Davis, LeAnne Kaylor, bottom row: Karyn Riney, Lilas Kaylor, Hanley Kaylor, Waylon Chancellor, Stella Pryor and not pictured: Lynleigh Brooks and Paisleigh Darnell
Some of the girls helped placed wreaths last year and thought it was something they would like to work for during the year by attending many local events selling cookies, baked goods, hot chocolate, lemonade and caramel apples. The girls did a great job.
Wreaths Across America Donations
This year, across the country at more than 5,300 participating locations, there are millions of Americans preparing to celebrate as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach everyone the importance of honoring our Veterans that have been laid to rest in our Nation’s cemeteries.
Forest Grove Cemetery entrance in Canton will be the location for the ninth annual Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 19, 2026 at 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed and welcome to help.
For Canton wreaths, contact Lois Constantz at 573-288-4422 or visit Davis Funeral Home, 310. N. 7th, Canton. Wreaths can also be purchased on-line at 111.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MO0079P Each wreath can be purchased for seventeen dollars with checks payable to Wreaths Across America or WAA.
The Shrine of St. Patrick will be one of the participating locations and will honor the 101 Veterans laid to rest in the Shrine of St. Patrick cemetery. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 20, at 11a.m., immediately following the Sunday Eucharist.
If you have a Veteran family member or friend who is laid to rest in a cemetery that does not have a Wreaths Across America ceremony, you can purchase a wreath for pickup Friday, December 18 in St. Patrick.
Checks payable to Wreaths Across America and mail your donation to the following address:
Wreaths Across America, P. O. Box 14, St. Patrick, Mo. 63466
Donations can also be made on-line directly to Wreaths Across America - Shrine of St. Patrick by accessing the following link: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/164959
The deadline for ordering Wreaths is November 27, 2026. For more information or questions, contact Myrna Daughtry at 573-822-5358 or email: ddmd53@gmail.com
This year, across the country at more than 5,300 participating locations, there are millions of Americans preparing to celebrate as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach everyone the importance of honoring our Veterans that have been laid to rest in our Nation’s cemeteries.
Forest Grove Cemetery entrance in Canton will be the location for the ninth annual Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 19, 2026 at 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed and welcome to help.
For Canton wreaths, contact Lois Constantz at 573-288-4422 or visit Davis Funeral Home, 310. N. 7th, Canton. Wreaths can also be purchased on-line at 111.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MO0079P Each wreath can be purchased for seventeen dollars with checks payable to Wreaths Across America or WAA.
The Shrine of St. Patrick will be one of the participating locations and will honor the 101 Veterans laid to rest in the Shrine of St. Patrick cemetery. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 20, at 11a.m., immediately following the Sunday Eucharist.
If you have a Veteran family member or friend who is laid to rest in a cemetery that does not have a Wreaths Across America ceremony, you can purchase a wreath for pickup Friday, December 18 in St. Patrick.
Checks payable to Wreaths Across America and mail your donation to the following address:
Wreaths Across America, P. O. Box 14, St. Patrick, Mo. 63466
Donations can also be made on-line directly to Wreaths Across America - Shrine of St. Patrick by accessing the following link: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/164959
The deadline for ordering Wreaths is November 27, 2026. For more information or questions, contact Myrna Daughtry at 573-822-5358 or email: ddmd53@gmail.com
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