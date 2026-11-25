Culver-Stockton College Receives Estate Gift
November 25, 2026
Culver-Stockton College has received a $1 million gift through the Estate of Sandra Sisson Heath ’64 to establish an endowed scholarship in her honor.
The Sandra Sisson Heath ’64 Endowed Scholarship will provide financial assistance to qualified students from northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and rural communities.
The gift honors Heath, a 1964 graduate who credited her Culver-Stockton education and relationships with helping shape her successful career in advertising and public relations.
Raised on the family farm north of Luray, Missouri, Heath was the oldest of three sisters. She earned a typing scholarship to attend Culver-Stockton, where she became a member of Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a degree in English.
Following graduation, Heath moved to Chicago and began a successful career in advertising and public relations. In 1975, she founded her own public relations firm, Heath Communications.
During her years on the Hill, Heath also participated in campus journalism. She served as a reporter for the Megaphone, the College’s student newspaper, and was a member of the Dome yearbook staff. As a senior, she continued her journalism work and joined Gamma Upsilon, the Missouri Alpha chapter of the national honorary journalistic fraternity founded at Culver-Stockton in 1923.
“Sandra’s time at Culver-Stockton was truly transformative,” said Mary Kay Sisson, Sandra’s sister. “The friendships she formed with her Chi Omega sisters lasted throughout her life and became an important part of her story. Through those relationships, she met her future husband and developed connections in the Chicago area that helped open doors professionally and gave her opportunities to build the skills and experience that eventually led to her own successful public relations firm. Culver-Stockton gave Sandra a foundation that stayed with her throughout her life.”
Heath’s life after college reflects the lasting influence of her experiences at Culver-Stockton, something the College hopes to extend to future generations through the endowed scholarship.
“Education has the power to change the trajectory of a person’s life, and Sandra Sisson Heath’s story is a wonderful example of that impact,” said Lauren Schellenberger, president of Culver-Stockton College. “Sandra recognized the value of the education and relationships she developed at Culver-Stockton, and this extraordinary gift ensures that future generations of students will have opportunities to build their own futures. Her legacy will be felt for years to come through the lives of the students this scholarship supports.”
The $1 million endowment will provide scholarship support to students who demonstrate financial need, maintain good academic standing and are residents of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa or a rural community.
“Sandra’s life and career reflect the lasting impact of a Culver-Stockton education, and this extraordinary generosity is a fitting tribute to her legacy,” said Sarah Koplinski, vice president for advancement at C-SC. “Through this scholarship, Sandra’s legacy will continue to open doors for students, providing opportunities to pursue their education and build successful futures, just as she did. We are deeply grateful for this remarkable gift and the difference it will make for generations of students.”
To learn more about giving opportunities at Culver-Stockton, visit https://culver.edu/advancement/.
The Sandra Sisson Heath ’64 Endowed Scholarship will provide financial assistance to qualified students from northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and rural communities.
The gift honors Heath, a 1964 graduate who credited her Culver-Stockton education and relationships with helping shape her successful career in advertising and public relations.
Raised on the family farm north of Luray, Missouri, Heath was the oldest of three sisters. She earned a typing scholarship to attend Culver-Stockton, where she became a member of Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a degree in English.
Following graduation, Heath moved to Chicago and began a successful career in advertising and public relations. In 1975, she founded her own public relations firm, Heath Communications.
During her years on the Hill, Heath also participated in campus journalism. She served as a reporter for the Megaphone, the College’s student newspaper, and was a member of the Dome yearbook staff. As a senior, she continued her journalism work and joined Gamma Upsilon, the Missouri Alpha chapter of the national honorary journalistic fraternity founded at Culver-Stockton in 1923.
“Sandra’s time at Culver-Stockton was truly transformative,” said Mary Kay Sisson, Sandra’s sister. “The friendships she formed with her Chi Omega sisters lasted throughout her life and became an important part of her story. Through those relationships, she met her future husband and developed connections in the Chicago area that helped open doors professionally and gave her opportunities to build the skills and experience that eventually led to her own successful public relations firm. Culver-Stockton gave Sandra a foundation that stayed with her throughout her life.”
Heath’s life after college reflects the lasting influence of her experiences at Culver-Stockton, something the College hopes to extend to future generations through the endowed scholarship.
“Education has the power to change the trajectory of a person’s life, and Sandra Sisson Heath’s story is a wonderful example of that impact,” said Lauren Schellenberger, president of Culver-Stockton College. “Sandra recognized the value of the education and relationships she developed at Culver-Stockton, and this extraordinary gift ensures that future generations of students will have opportunities to build their own futures. Her legacy will be felt for years to come through the lives of the students this scholarship supports.”
The $1 million endowment will provide scholarship support to students who demonstrate financial need, maintain good academic standing and are residents of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa or a rural community.
“Sandra’s life and career reflect the lasting impact of a Culver-Stockton education, and this extraordinary generosity is a fitting tribute to her legacy,” said Sarah Koplinski, vice president for advancement at C-SC. “Through this scholarship, Sandra’s legacy will continue to open doors for students, providing opportunities to pursue their education and build successful futures, just as she did. We are deeply grateful for this remarkable gift and the difference it will make for generations of students.”
To learn more about giving opportunities at Culver-Stockton, visit https://culver.edu/advancement/.
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