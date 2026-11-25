The Covered Dish - Tuna Casserole
November 25, 2026
Second Tuna Casserole in 12 months, I’m either getting old or I’m writing too many recipes. This past week I whipped up a Tuna Casserole for family and friends. I did not remember writing one a little less than 12 months ago. What do I think of this one? Well; the reviews I got were favorable, it made a very large casserole, and no one disliked the left overs. That in itself is a pretty good review, if I must say so.
When I shared this with friends in Kansas City this past week, they could not get over the flavor and texture of the tuna. This was accomplished by using drained albacore. I used to make the worst tuna salad until a friend taught me about albacore, many years back. I learned in the process of making this dish the friends hated peas, thus the reason why I did not put any inside the recipe. Of course, as usual, you can add them.
A couple of additional tips about ingredients from this recipe. I used a good quality Amish noodle, and they were definitely better than your typical grocery store egg noodle. When I went to make the dish, I was out of sweet peppers. One thing I carry in my pantry 24/7 are jars of roasted red peppers. They can be such a lifesaver when fresh is not available.
I accompanied the casserole with a very simple side of brussel sprouts and carrots, lightly steamed and then marinated in a vinegar and oil blend. It holds for several days and I found it very refreshing. A side salad of just about any sort is good with a ‘hot dish’. Remember up north one dish meals are not called casseroles, they are referred to as a ‘hot dish’.
Earlier I mentioned making poor tuna salad back in the day. Let’s resurrect a little conversation on tuna salads. Even when this salad is made using albacore it’s not uncommon to see rather runny tuna salad. If you over do on the relish or mayonnaise you can reach for a quick fix, in your dry pantry. Implement a little dry panko or dry bread crumbs to help you bind a loose salad back together again. Give it about 5 to 10 minutes, the light crunch will be gone and the salad will be tight again. Problem solved.
Well one thing about this Thanksgiving, we had plenty of turkey. Our daughter in law, Paige, picked mine up for me and there were no small birds left. Obviously, we did a very large turkey this year those in attendance had leftovers for the week. Part of the joy of preparing a large dinner is to have the ability to send extra home with our guests.
Our meal was what I’d call pretty standard this season. Turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, hot rolls, a specialty spinach salad, stuffed celery, cranberries, deviled eggs, green bean casserole and corn casserole. Pumpkin and Apple pies. I try to say tally-ho to the corn and green bean casseroles every year, but I can’t seem to win on the home front. My son Phillip, and wife Paige , brought the eggs and one of the casseroles. I prepared a little each day prior to the meal making it glide much better.
Now that you are full of turkey the tuna casserole will be a nice change! These next few weeks can get very hectic. Try not to get too overwhelmed. Simply yours, The Covered Dish.
Tuna Casserole
12 ounces dry egg noodles *
2 cans Albacore Tuna, 10 oz. Per can, drained
1/2 stick butter
3-4 large stalks celery, chopped into small slices
1-2 red peppers, chopped*
1 large onion, chopped
2-3 teaspoons pressed garlic
1 teaspoon pepper
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 1⁄2 cups milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 tabs melted butter
1⁄2 cup panko or Italian Breads crumbs
*For testing purposes thick Amish Noodles were used. Also I was out of sweet peppers, so I used canned red sweet peppers, which I try to always have on hand. (If they are canned, the peppers do not need to be cooked)
One medium sized stockpot was used for the entire recipe! Cook the noodles according to the package directions, removing a tad early (al dente). Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. If I’m prepping this ahead of time, I will place the noodles in a gallon Ziploc bag and give them a good rubdown with shots of olive oil.
Return to the now empty pot and melt the 1⁄2 stick of butter, you will now be sauteing the onion, peppers and celery. When they are just about tender add the garlic, just long enough to heat thoroughly.
Now you are ready to add the remaining ingredients to the cooking pot. Pepper, chicken soup, sour cream and milk, stir until blended well, do not cook. Stir in the cheese. Return the noodles to the mix and the tuna coating evenly, pour into a somewhat large 9 x 13 baking dish. Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter and stir into the half cup of bread crumbs. Sprinkle over the top of the casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for at least 45 minutes. If the baking dish is very deep it can take a while. Make sure it is bubbling around the outer edges before removing from the oven.
Options: green peas, water chestnuts, mixed vegetables. Also; crumbled potato chips would work over the top, no butter needed.
How to travel with the dish: Cook noodles, place in Ziploc bag and rub down with olive oil. Place all vegetables, sour cream, soup, cheese and pepper into a large sealable bag. Leave the tuna in the can. Prepare the topping and place in a Ziploc bag. When you arrive you only need to add milk and tuna to bring the recipe together.
Ponder using this outline for a chicken noodle casserole, change out a few spices along the way, and use chicken naturally. A half recipe will easily serve 3-4 persons. Add a salad and bread, the meal is complete.
When I shared this with friends in Kansas City this past week, they could not get over the flavor and texture of the tuna. This was accomplished by using drained albacore. I used to make the worst tuna salad until a friend taught me about albacore, many years back. I learned in the process of making this dish the friends hated peas, thus the reason why I did not put any inside the recipe. Of course, as usual, you can add them.
A couple of additional tips about ingredients from this recipe. I used a good quality Amish noodle, and they were definitely better than your typical grocery store egg noodle. When I went to make the dish, I was out of sweet peppers. One thing I carry in my pantry 24/7 are jars of roasted red peppers. They can be such a lifesaver when fresh is not available.
I accompanied the casserole with a very simple side of brussel sprouts and carrots, lightly steamed and then marinated in a vinegar and oil blend. It holds for several days and I found it very refreshing. A side salad of just about any sort is good with a ‘hot dish’. Remember up north one dish meals are not called casseroles, they are referred to as a ‘hot dish’.
Earlier I mentioned making poor tuna salad back in the day. Let’s resurrect a little conversation on tuna salads. Even when this salad is made using albacore it’s not uncommon to see rather runny tuna salad. If you over do on the relish or mayonnaise you can reach for a quick fix, in your dry pantry. Implement a little dry panko or dry bread crumbs to help you bind a loose salad back together again. Give it about 5 to 10 minutes, the light crunch will be gone and the salad will be tight again. Problem solved.
Well one thing about this Thanksgiving, we had plenty of turkey. Our daughter in law, Paige, picked mine up for me and there were no small birds left. Obviously, we did a very large turkey this year those in attendance had leftovers for the week. Part of the joy of preparing a large dinner is to have the ability to send extra home with our guests.
Our meal was what I’d call pretty standard this season. Turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, hot rolls, a specialty spinach salad, stuffed celery, cranberries, deviled eggs, green bean casserole and corn casserole. Pumpkin and Apple pies. I try to say tally-ho to the corn and green bean casseroles every year, but I can’t seem to win on the home front. My son Phillip, and wife Paige , brought the eggs and one of the casseroles. I prepared a little each day prior to the meal making it glide much better.
Now that you are full of turkey the tuna casserole will be a nice change! These next few weeks can get very hectic. Try not to get too overwhelmed. Simply yours, The Covered Dish.
Tuna Casserole
12 ounces dry egg noodles *
2 cans Albacore Tuna, 10 oz. Per can, drained
1/2 stick butter
3-4 large stalks celery, chopped into small slices
1-2 red peppers, chopped*
1 large onion, chopped
2-3 teaspoons pressed garlic
1 teaspoon pepper
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 1⁄2 cups milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 tabs melted butter
1⁄2 cup panko or Italian Breads crumbs
*For testing purposes thick Amish Noodles were used. Also I was out of sweet peppers, so I used canned red sweet peppers, which I try to always have on hand. (If they are canned, the peppers do not need to be cooked)
One medium sized stockpot was used for the entire recipe! Cook the noodles according to the package directions, removing a tad early (al dente). Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. If I’m prepping this ahead of time, I will place the noodles in a gallon Ziploc bag and give them a good rubdown with shots of olive oil.
Return to the now empty pot and melt the 1⁄2 stick of butter, you will now be sauteing the onion, peppers and celery. When they are just about tender add the garlic, just long enough to heat thoroughly.
Now you are ready to add the remaining ingredients to the cooking pot. Pepper, chicken soup, sour cream and milk, stir until blended well, do not cook. Stir in the cheese. Return the noodles to the mix and the tuna coating evenly, pour into a somewhat large 9 x 13 baking dish. Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter and stir into the half cup of bread crumbs. Sprinkle over the top of the casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for at least 45 minutes. If the baking dish is very deep it can take a while. Make sure it is bubbling around the outer edges before removing from the oven.
Options: green peas, water chestnuts, mixed vegetables. Also; crumbled potato chips would work over the top, no butter needed.
How to travel with the dish: Cook noodles, place in Ziploc bag and rub down with olive oil. Place all vegetables, sour cream, soup, cheese and pepper into a large sealable bag. Leave the tuna in the can. Prepare the topping and place in a Ziploc bag. When you arrive you only need to add milk and tuna to bring the recipe together.
Ponder using this outline for a chicken noodle casserole, change out a few spices along the way, and use chicken naturally. A half recipe will easily serve 3-4 persons. Add a salad and bread, the meal is complete.
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