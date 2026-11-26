Cookies With Santa
November 26, 2026
The City of LaGrange will host the annual Cookies With Santa, on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the LaGrange Lions Club. There will be live reindeer on site and children can watch and learn about reindeers. There will be a tree lighting and then children can visit with Santa at the Lions Club and enjoy cookies, and let Santa know their Christmas wishes. Everyone invited.
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