PAMELA DAWSON
November 24, 2026
Pamela Kay Dawson, 74 of rural LaBelle, Missouri was called home to be with Jesus Thursday, November 19, 2026 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
The daughter of Lloyd Laird and Cleo Hurst Laird was born February 7, 1952 in Quincy, Illinois.
Pamela was united in marriage to Donald Dean Dawson on August 10, 1979 in York, South Carolina
Pam’s life was anchored by an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and boundless love for her family. She was a woman of remarkable strength and determination; she faced life with a spirit that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.
Pam enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. In her younger years, Pam found joy and freedom in horseback riding, a reflection of her adventurous and strong-willed nature. Above all else, her greatest pride and deepest love were reserved for her children and grandchildren. She cherished every moment spending time with her grandchildren, running to sporting events, and gathered around the table for monthly family dinners and holidays, treasuring the laughter, stories, and togetherness those traditions brought.
Pam’s deepest prayer and greatest legacy was that her children and grandchildren would come to know and love Jesus just as she did. Her resilience and steadfast devotion to her faith and family will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.
Many of you may remember Pam from owning her own alternator repair shop in Lewistown, Missouri for many years before moving it to her home in rural LaBelle. Pam also worked many years as a shift supervisor at the Heartland Dairy, south of LaBelle. In her final years of working, she was a beloved cook for the Lewis County C-1 Schools in Ewing, Missouri, where she was able to share her love for cooking with the students of Lewis County.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Dawson of LaBelle, Mo.; two children, Justin (Leah) Dawson of LaBelle, Mo., Erin (Jake) Hedges of LaGrange, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Logan (Keria) Dawson, Gage (Emily) Dawson, Jace Hedges, Dawson Hedges, Dayn Hedges, Nash Dawson, and Elin Hedges. Siblings; Michael Laird, Paula (Bill) Coleman, Stacy Holle, Anne (Reggie) Gainer, Marie Odeh, and brother in-law David Goodwin and sister-in-law, Susie McAllister. Also several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, stepfather, John McAllister, sister, Glenda Goodwin, and brother, James Christopher McAllister.
Funeral services were held November 24, 2026 at Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Pastor Jesse Hill officiating. Visitation was held Nov. 23, 2025 at the Coder Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Logan Dawson, Gage Dawson, Jace Hedges, Dawson Hedges, Dayn Hedges and Nash Dawson. Honorary Pallbearer: Elin Hedges.
Burial was in the La Belle Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Gathering Place of Newark, Mo.
The daughter of Lloyd Laird and Cleo Hurst Laird was born February 7, 1952 in Quincy, Illinois.
Pamela was united in marriage to Donald Dean Dawson on August 10, 1979 in York, South Carolina
Pam’s life was anchored by an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and boundless love for her family. She was a woman of remarkable strength and determination; she faced life with a spirit that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.
Pam enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. In her younger years, Pam found joy and freedom in horseback riding, a reflection of her adventurous and strong-willed nature. Above all else, her greatest pride and deepest love were reserved for her children and grandchildren. She cherished every moment spending time with her grandchildren, running to sporting events, and gathered around the table for monthly family dinners and holidays, treasuring the laughter, stories, and togetherness those traditions brought.
Pam’s deepest prayer and greatest legacy was that her children and grandchildren would come to know and love Jesus just as she did. Her resilience and steadfast devotion to her faith and family will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.
Many of you may remember Pam from owning her own alternator repair shop in Lewistown, Missouri for many years before moving it to her home in rural LaBelle. Pam also worked many years as a shift supervisor at the Heartland Dairy, south of LaBelle. In her final years of working, she was a beloved cook for the Lewis County C-1 Schools in Ewing, Missouri, where she was able to share her love for cooking with the students of Lewis County.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Dawson of LaBelle, Mo.; two children, Justin (Leah) Dawson of LaBelle, Mo., Erin (Jake) Hedges of LaGrange, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Logan (Keria) Dawson, Gage (Emily) Dawson, Jace Hedges, Dawson Hedges, Dayn Hedges, Nash Dawson, and Elin Hedges. Siblings; Michael Laird, Paula (Bill) Coleman, Stacy Holle, Anne (Reggie) Gainer, Marie Odeh, and brother in-law David Goodwin and sister-in-law, Susie McAllister. Also several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, stepfather, John McAllister, sister, Glenda Goodwin, and brother, James Christopher McAllister.
Funeral services were held November 24, 2026 at Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Pastor Jesse Hill officiating. Visitation was held Nov. 23, 2025 at the Coder Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Logan Dawson, Gage Dawson, Jace Hedges, Dawson Hedges, Dayn Hedges and Nash Dawson. Honorary Pallbearer: Elin Hedges.
Burial was in the La Belle Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Gathering Place of Newark, Mo.
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