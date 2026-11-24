EZYLENE SNELL
November 24, 2026
Ezylene Snell, 101 of Canton, Missouri, died November 18, 2026 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.
Ezylene lived a long and full life. She was a wonderful lady and a special mother. She was born July 11, 1925, the daughter of Serrel and Florence (Beard) Fountain. She was one of seven children: Serrel, Jr., Marge, Ezylene, Betty, Walter, Pat and Jo. They lived in Colony, Missouri in Knox County.
After high school she taught for one year at a one room school, Brushie School. When World War II began, she and her sister, Marge went to Kansas City to help with the war effort. She was a real-life “Rosie the Riveter” working in the tail section of the famous B-25 bombers. When her brother Serrel, Jr. was seriously injured in the war, she left for Springfield, Mo. where she cared for him during the next 6 months at O’Reilly General Hospital.
After returning to Knox City, she met Ray Snell, a Navy sailor who had returned from war, at a Saturday night dance. After their courtship, they were married on June 29, 1947. Ray managed the Nieman Foods in Canton and Ezylene opened a beauty shop in her home on North 7th Street. in Canton. Debby was born on October 22, 1951.
Ezylene had a large garden and grew wonderful produce that she would can every year. One thing about her garden, she never let anyone step foot in it. She had a “certain” way of doing most everything.
In 1976, she and Ray purchased their farm just outside Canton. The farm was her special place. She planted trees, flowers, more garden produce, pumpkins and watermelons. She was also a beekeeper for several years. During the years, Nieman’s provided trips for her and Ray to Hawaii and Spain.
She is survived by a daughter, Debby (Mike) Whiston of Kahoka, Mo.; three grandchildren, Nick Whiston of Dallas, Tx., Jenna Whiston of Ft. Madison, Ia. and Ryan (Briana) Whiston of Kahoka, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Cohen and Cady Whiston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson, Ben Whiston, and her siblings,
Serrel Fountain, Jr., Margaret Anderson, Betty Werner, Walter Fountain, Pat Black and Jo Arment.
Funeral services were held November 21, 2026 at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Rev. Dongjun Lee officiating. Visitation was held prior to services. Pallbearers: Ryan Whiston, Nick Whiston, Jack Fountain, Jim Fountain, Roy Hetzler and Charles Hetzler.
Burial was in Forest Grove Cemetery at Canton.
Memorials may be made to the Clark County Nursing Home Activities Fund.
Ezylene lived a long and full life. She was a wonderful lady and a special mother. She was born July 11, 1925, the daughter of Serrel and Florence (Beard) Fountain. She was one of seven children: Serrel, Jr., Marge, Ezylene, Betty, Walter, Pat and Jo. They lived in Colony, Missouri in Knox County.
After high school she taught for one year at a one room school, Brushie School. When World War II began, she and her sister, Marge went to Kansas City to help with the war effort. She was a real-life “Rosie the Riveter” working in the tail section of the famous B-25 bombers. When her brother Serrel, Jr. was seriously injured in the war, she left for Springfield, Mo. where she cared for him during the next 6 months at O’Reilly General Hospital.
After returning to Knox City, she met Ray Snell, a Navy sailor who had returned from war, at a Saturday night dance. After their courtship, they were married on June 29, 1947. Ray managed the Nieman Foods in Canton and Ezylene opened a beauty shop in her home on North 7th Street. in Canton. Debby was born on October 22, 1951.
Ezylene had a large garden and grew wonderful produce that she would can every year. One thing about her garden, she never let anyone step foot in it. She had a “certain” way of doing most everything.
In 1976, she and Ray purchased their farm just outside Canton. The farm was her special place. She planted trees, flowers, more garden produce, pumpkins and watermelons. She was also a beekeeper for several years. During the years, Nieman’s provided trips for her and Ray to Hawaii and Spain.
She is survived by a daughter, Debby (Mike) Whiston of Kahoka, Mo.; three grandchildren, Nick Whiston of Dallas, Tx., Jenna Whiston of Ft. Madison, Ia. and Ryan (Briana) Whiston of Kahoka, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Cohen and Cady Whiston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson, Ben Whiston, and her siblings,
Serrel Fountain, Jr., Margaret Anderson, Betty Werner, Walter Fountain, Pat Black and Jo Arment.
Funeral services were held November 21, 2026 at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Rev. Dongjun Lee officiating. Visitation was held prior to services. Pallbearers: Ryan Whiston, Nick Whiston, Jack Fountain, Jim Fountain, Roy Hetzler and Charles Hetzler.
Burial was in Forest Grove Cemetery at Canton.
Memorials may be made to the Clark County Nursing Home Activities Fund.
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