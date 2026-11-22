Community Thanksgiving Feast
November 22, 2026
The First Baptist Church in Canton at 407 North Sixth Street, will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 with serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the meal that will include turkey and all the trimmings. Dine in or carry out, no reservations are needed.
Deliveries are available for Canton. Those wanting deliveries, are asked to call the church before Thanksgiving, during church office hours, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Monday through Thursday.
There is no cost for the meal that will include turkey and all the trimmings. Dine in or carry out, no reservations are needed.
Deliveries are available for Canton. Those wanting deliveries, are asked to call the church before Thanksgiving, during church office hours, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Monday through Thursday.
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