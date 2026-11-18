Veterans Day Program
November 18, 2026
Janice and Wayne Wieland of Canton attended the Veteran Day program at the Canton School on November 11. Janice said, “ My husband, Wayne Wieland would like to say a big thank you to Canton School for a wonderful Veteran’s Day Program. My husband served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a Crew Chief on C-130. After a wonderful breakfast, everyone headed to the auditorium where the pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag was presented first. Then, as each branch of service was played; men and women proudly stood for their country and song. Truly a humbling sight. Several speakers shared the history of America while choirs of every grade presented patriotic songs. A pin drop could be heard when taps were presented. Such an Honorable Service. Towards the end of the Veteran’s Day Program, children began weaving through where Veterans were sitting handing out flyers they had colored and stories they had written honoring Veterans. A Very Special God honoring Veteran’s Day Program.”
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