Lewis County Leviathans Complete Outback in Ozarks
November 18, 2026
Pictured left to right: Katrina De Coster-Melohn, Billie Janes, Brian Genter, Corey Moon, Joanna Brueggeman, Kelly Snyder, John Kirchner, Corey Bennett, Grant Gamm, Chris Turner, Jake De Coster, Zach Harrison, and Samantha Bryant.
The Lewis County Leviathan Adventure and Relay Runners Team recently completed the Outback in the Ozarks 204 mile relay in the hills and hollers of northwest Arkansas. Due to various conflicts, several veteran members of the Leviathans were unable to participate which resulted in 6 new runners taking part. The Leviathans completed the rugged 204 miles course in under 37 hours, just making the cutoff by 6 minutes.
Katrina De Coster-Melohn, recently married and making the trip from Myrtle Beach, SC, ran the successful anchor leg. Almost all of the runners had encounters with dogs at some point in the race which made this a unique experience. Several members of the team also attended a ghost tour at the famous Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs the evening before the race. Eureka Springs is second only to Las Vegas in destination weddings in the United States.
Following the race, the Leviathans received extremely good news that they have gained entry into the Hood to Coast relay from Mt. Hood to the ocean near Portland, OR in August of 2027. The Hood to Coast is the largest relay of its kind in the world and will host 12,000 runners and 2,000 vans. Excitement is already building for that race and a major fundraiser for the Leviathans is scheduled for April of 2027 at the Fabius River Links golf course at Monticello.
Katrina De Coster-Melohn, recently married and making the trip from Myrtle Beach, SC, ran the successful anchor leg. Almost all of the runners had encounters with dogs at some point in the race which made this a unique experience. Several members of the team also attended a ghost tour at the famous Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs the evening before the race. Eureka Springs is second only to Las Vegas in destination weddings in the United States.
Following the race, the Leviathans received extremely good news that they have gained entry into the Hood to Coast relay from Mt. Hood to the ocean near Portland, OR in August of 2027. The Hood to Coast is the largest relay of its kind in the world and will host 12,000 runners and 2,000 vans. Excitement is already building for that race and a major fundraiser for the Leviathans is scheduled for April of 2027 at the Fabius River Links golf course at Monticello.
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