Highland Honors Seniors
November 18, 2026
Trap members were seniors Isabella Hamlin, Lane Schreack, and Tyler Seals.
Highland High School honored the seniors participating in fall sports and activities on the last home football game of the season.
More senior photos are in our Nov. 19 publication.
More senior photos are in our Nov. 19 publication.
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