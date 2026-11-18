SHARON CROSSETT
November 18, 2026
Sharon Kay Crossett, 74, of La Grange, Mo., died November 13, 2026, at her home.
Sharon was born on October 15, 1952, in Princeton, Ky., to Melvin Bell and Mildred Lambert Bell. She married Paul Legg on December 13, 2015, in LaGrange, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2017.
Survivors include her children, Teena (Jasen) Cunningham of LaGrange, Mo., Elizabeth Shepherd of Quincy, Ill., Johnathan Crossett of LaGrange, Mo., grandchildren, Steven Crossett, Sheena Crossett, Victoria Crane, Alex Bugg, Jasen Cunningham, Jr., Peyton Shepherd, Logan Shepherd, great grandchildren, Candice, Bane, Cyrus, Violet, Theodore, Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Steven Bell and Stanley Bell and sister, Shirley Phelps.
Sharon was strong, selfless, and always on the go. She operated an in-home daycare and also worked at an antique store, sold cars and was a bartender. Sharon enjoyed visiting with family and friends and always wanting to fix everything or help in any way she could.
Sharon loved gardening, flowers, canning pickles, sewing, patchwork, and decorating for every season, especially Christmas. She collected porcelain baby dolls, loved high heels, and everyone played dress up in her high heels. Sharon also enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: a cold Pepsi, a cup of black coffee with two spoons of sugar, cordial cherries, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees.
She enjoyed country and bluegrass music, especially artists such as Conway Twitty, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Anne Murray.
She will be remembered for her strength, generous spirit, cherished mother-daughter bond, and the love she shared with everyone she met. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo., with Celebration of Life visitation held Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Jasen Cunningham, Jasen Cunningham, Jr., Steven Crossett, Alex Bugg, Tim Shepherd and Logan Shepherd.
Memorial contributions: made payable to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Burial: Marks Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
Sharon was born on October 15, 1952, in Princeton, Ky., to Melvin Bell and Mildred Lambert Bell. She married Paul Legg on December 13, 2015, in LaGrange, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2017.
Survivors include her children, Teena (Jasen) Cunningham of LaGrange, Mo., Elizabeth Shepherd of Quincy, Ill., Johnathan Crossett of LaGrange, Mo., grandchildren, Steven Crossett, Sheena Crossett, Victoria Crane, Alex Bugg, Jasen Cunningham, Jr., Peyton Shepherd, Logan Shepherd, great grandchildren, Candice, Bane, Cyrus, Violet, Theodore, Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Steven Bell and Stanley Bell and sister, Shirley Phelps.
Sharon was strong, selfless, and always on the go. She operated an in-home daycare and also worked at an antique store, sold cars and was a bartender. Sharon enjoyed visiting with family and friends and always wanting to fix everything or help in any way she could.
Sharon loved gardening, flowers, canning pickles, sewing, patchwork, and decorating for every season, especially Christmas. She collected porcelain baby dolls, loved high heels, and everyone played dress up in her high heels. Sharon also enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: a cold Pepsi, a cup of black coffee with two spoons of sugar, cordial cherries, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees.
She enjoyed country and bluegrass music, especially artists such as Conway Twitty, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Anne Murray.
She will be remembered for her strength, generous spirit, cherished mother-daughter bond, and the love she shared with everyone she met. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo., with Celebration of Life visitation held Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Jasen Cunningham, Jasen Cunningham, Jr., Steven Crossett, Alex Bugg, Tim Shepherd and Logan Shepherd.
Memorial contributions: made payable to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Burial: Marks Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
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