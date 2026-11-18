Adult Reading Programs
November 18, 2026
Join the LaGrange Library or Lewistown Library for the adult reading program. There are 25 fun reading challenges to choose from. For every five challenges you complete your name goes in a drawing. Come in and sign up today at the local library. For more information call LaGrange Library at 573-655-2288 or Lewistown Library at 573-215-2601
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