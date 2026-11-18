The Covered Dish - Country Style Macaroni Salad
November 18, 2026
I am ready to wrap up the day. This afternoon I spent a great deal of time in the kitchen preparing foods for family and friends. About 5 pounds chicken salad, marinated Brussel sprouts, 2 tuna noodle casseroles and apple pie filling ready for Thanksgiving. I sure made a mess in the kitchen, but now it’s all cleaned up! And I’m moving on to just a few more items before bedtime Of course, I’ve got a cup of decaf at my side, since it’s almost a ‘must do’ when I’m writing.
I also have a few more tips for you as you prepare for the big day. Here are a few things I do that really help to keep the day manageable.
1. Make fancy mashed potatoes earlier in the week, sometimes called smashed potatoes. They will hold in the refrigerator for almost 2 weeks. Then you just bake to warm. No potato mess on Thanksgiving Day.
2. I love my dressing, and in order to make it go together quickly I prepare the rich stock before, using a chicken carcass and freeze it. Also; on the dressing I’ve chopped the onions and celery a couple days ahead of time. You could freeze it too. Break the dried bread up in advance and hold in the freezer.
3. Personally; I love homemade noodles for family gatherings. My friend, Judy, from Ewing, MO states that homemade noodles are only as good as the stock they are prepared in. Make the noodles and freeze them too. Same with the stock.
4. Green Bean Casserole. Chop the onions in advance while you are doing the onions for the dressing.
5. If there are several people coming to dinner and they want to assist I will put a slip of paper inside the serving bowls with the name of what is going in it! You can even go so far as to lay the serving tool in the bowl too.
6. Flavored butters: So many to make ahead of time. Many reach for honey, make it this weekend for Thursday.
7. Make your ice tea brew 1-2 days ahead of time and pour about a 1/3 of the brew into the pitcher and gently fill to the top.
8. Make your grocery lists by category: Dairy, Meat, fresh produce, etc. Shopping takes less time.
9. I let the local Walmart do my large Thanksgiving shopping except for the produce. Which I always do myself.
10. Start gathering things for the dinner now. Plan the table-scape, (I’m still on that one.) I am going to Kansas City this week, so I’ll swing by and get my favorite eggnog, (Anderson-Erickson) A quick trip to Hobby Lobby also provides me with the old-fashioned chocolate drops that have the white cream filling. I grew up with these and the holiday doesn’t feel right without them present.
11. Get the firewood ready for the day of festivities, or in my case get the gas fireplace lit.
12. With all the leftovers from the big dinner the macaroni salad will help to use many within the dish. Some will have a ham, so the leftover ham is perfect a couple days later in the macaroni salad. “IF” you have leftover deviled eggs, they can go in the salad too. I mentioned the ham in the upcoming macaroni salad, but truthfully I would enjoy it with chopped turkey too.
13. Point #13, lucky 13! Make sure you have things on the grocery list for after
Thanksgiving. One year probably close to 30 years ago I had family over for Thanksgiving and everyone decided to stay over and not go home. We had beds on the floor in front of the fireplace! I was so glad I was well-stocked on the home-front with eggs, sausage, biscuits. Looking back, it really was a great deal of fun!
14. Two products I always keep on hand for cooking are fresh green onions and celery. I find I can easily use them throughout the weeks’ menus.
Alrighty; no more Thanksgiving tips, time to set the recipe and get this column off to the editors. My blessings are bountiful, and I’m looking forward to my favorite holiday with great anticipation.
God Bless, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Country Style Macaroni Salad
8 ounces dry macaroni, (size and style your choice)
8 ounces diced cheese, cheddar or yellow American
Peas
Carrots
Chopped Sweet Pickles or bread and butter, drained
Pimentos, drained
Green Onion, if desired
Dressing
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1⁄4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon white pepper
1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar
(May use pickle juice instead of vinegar.)
Boil pasta in salted water. When tender, drain and wash with cool water. Boil 3 eggs, cool, peel and chop. Dice your choice of cheese. If you use a diced carrot in this dish it would be a good idea to blanch or steam lightly. Pickles are a personal choice; some may omit them in macaroni salads, others think it’s not complete without them. If the salad needs more color use the drained pimentos.
Blend the dressing together and stir into the main ingredients. Often the day after making this salad it tends to be a little dry. Consider making extra dressing for this purpose. The recipe serves 4-5 persons. Option: Add a meat to make this a complete meal. Other options olives, unique cheeses, peppers or celery.
I also have a few more tips for you as you prepare for the big day. Here are a few things I do that really help to keep the day manageable.
1. Make fancy mashed potatoes earlier in the week, sometimes called smashed potatoes. They will hold in the refrigerator for almost 2 weeks. Then you just bake to warm. No potato mess on Thanksgiving Day.
2. I love my dressing, and in order to make it go together quickly I prepare the rich stock before, using a chicken carcass and freeze it. Also; on the dressing I’ve chopped the onions and celery a couple days ahead of time. You could freeze it too. Break the dried bread up in advance and hold in the freezer.
3. Personally; I love homemade noodles for family gatherings. My friend, Judy, from Ewing, MO states that homemade noodles are only as good as the stock they are prepared in. Make the noodles and freeze them too. Same with the stock.
4. Green Bean Casserole. Chop the onions in advance while you are doing the onions for the dressing.
5. If there are several people coming to dinner and they want to assist I will put a slip of paper inside the serving bowls with the name of what is going in it! You can even go so far as to lay the serving tool in the bowl too.
6. Flavored butters: So many to make ahead of time. Many reach for honey, make it this weekend for Thursday.
7. Make your ice tea brew 1-2 days ahead of time and pour about a 1/3 of the brew into the pitcher and gently fill to the top.
8. Make your grocery lists by category: Dairy, Meat, fresh produce, etc. Shopping takes less time.
9. I let the local Walmart do my large Thanksgiving shopping except for the produce. Which I always do myself.
10. Start gathering things for the dinner now. Plan the table-scape, (I’m still on that one.) I am going to Kansas City this week, so I’ll swing by and get my favorite eggnog, (Anderson-Erickson) A quick trip to Hobby Lobby also provides me with the old-fashioned chocolate drops that have the white cream filling. I grew up with these and the holiday doesn’t feel right without them present.
11. Get the firewood ready for the day of festivities, or in my case get the gas fireplace lit.
12. With all the leftovers from the big dinner the macaroni salad will help to use many within the dish. Some will have a ham, so the leftover ham is perfect a couple days later in the macaroni salad. “IF” you have leftover deviled eggs, they can go in the salad too. I mentioned the ham in the upcoming macaroni salad, but truthfully I would enjoy it with chopped turkey too.
13. Point #13, lucky 13! Make sure you have things on the grocery list for after
Thanksgiving. One year probably close to 30 years ago I had family over for Thanksgiving and everyone decided to stay over and not go home. We had beds on the floor in front of the fireplace! I was so glad I was well-stocked on the home-front with eggs, sausage, biscuits. Looking back, it really was a great deal of fun!
14. Two products I always keep on hand for cooking are fresh green onions and celery. I find I can easily use them throughout the weeks’ menus.
Alrighty; no more Thanksgiving tips, time to set the recipe and get this column off to the editors. My blessings are bountiful, and I’m looking forward to my favorite holiday with great anticipation.
God Bless, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Country Style Macaroni Salad
8 ounces dry macaroni, (size and style your choice)
8 ounces diced cheese, cheddar or yellow American
Peas
Carrots
Chopped Sweet Pickles or bread and butter, drained
Pimentos, drained
Green Onion, if desired
Dressing
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1⁄4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon white pepper
1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar
(May use pickle juice instead of vinegar.)
Boil pasta in salted water. When tender, drain and wash with cool water. Boil 3 eggs, cool, peel and chop. Dice your choice of cheese. If you use a diced carrot in this dish it would be a good idea to blanch or steam lightly. Pickles are a personal choice; some may omit them in macaroni salads, others think it’s not complete without them. If the salad needs more color use the drained pimentos.
Blend the dressing together and stir into the main ingredients. Often the day after making this salad it tends to be a little dry. Consider making extra dressing for this purpose. The recipe serves 4-5 persons. Option: Add a meat to make this a complete meal. Other options olives, unique cheeses, peppers or celery.
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