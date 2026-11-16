JOHN SPRAY
November 16, 2026
John Spray, 73 of Kahoka, Mo., died Nov. 12, 2026, at Scotland County Hospital. Visitation with family will be held Thurs. Nov. 19, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson and McKinnon Funeral Home, Kahoka, Mo.
Memorials: Peaksville Church or Clark Co Ambulance.
Memorials: Peaksville Church or Clark Co Ambulance.
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