Taco Lunch
November 11, 2026
Friday taco lunch is scheduled for Nov. 13, at Life Tabernacle in Canton, from 11 am - 1:30 pm.
They are taking orders until 1 pm. To order ahead cal 573-960-9242.
Life Tabernacle is located at 31460 State Hwy 16.
They are taking orders until 1 pm. To order ahead cal 573-960-9242.
Life Tabernacle is located at 31460 State Hwy 16.
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