Breakfast Fundraiser

November 11, 2026

The Canton Masonic Lodge at 610 Washington, will host breakfast on Nov. 14 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, coffee and juice.  Free will donations accepted to help purchase wreaths for the Forest Grove Cemetery veterans for the Wreaths Across America event to be held in December. Carryouts available. Everyone welcome. 





HDMA3
Suicide Prevention
HDMA3