Blessing Health Hiring Event Nov 11
November 10, 2026
Blessing Health is inviting area job seekers to attend its next Walk-In Wednesday hiring event on Wednesday, November 11 from 4 to 5 pm in the Blessing Hospital Auditorium.
This month’s on-site hiring event will focus on opportunities in Housekeeping and Food and Nutrition. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current openings, meet with department leaders, and explore careers that play a vital role in supporting patient care and the overall hospital experience.
In addition to discussing available positions, candidates can receive assistance with resume and cover letter preparation and learn more about the benefits offered by Blessing Health.
Whether you’re entering the workforce, seeking a career change, or looking for meaningful work in healthcare, the event offers a chance to connect directly with hiring leaders and learn more about opportunities available at Blessing.
No appointment or registration is required. Interested individuals are encouraged to stop by and speak with representatives during the event.
Blessing Hospital Auditorium (located off the main lobby, 11th & Spring entrance / circle drive) in Quincy, Illinois.
This month’s on-site hiring event will focus on opportunities in Housekeeping and Food and Nutrition. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current openings, meet with department leaders, and explore careers that play a vital role in supporting patient care and the overall hospital experience.
In addition to discussing available positions, candidates can receive assistance with resume and cover letter preparation and learn more about the benefits offered by Blessing Health.
Whether you’re entering the workforce, seeking a career change, or looking for meaningful work in healthcare, the event offers a chance to connect directly with hiring leaders and learn more about opportunities available at Blessing.
No appointment or registration is required. Interested individuals are encouraged to stop by and speak with representatives during the event.
Blessing Hospital Auditorium (located off the main lobby, 11th & Spring entrance / circle drive) in Quincy, Illinois.
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