Feldkamp Honored
November 10, 2026
Sarah Feldkamp of rural LaGrange was recently honored at the Lewis County Historical Society with a lifetime achievement award for her over 30 years of volunteer service to the Historical Society. Sarah also received a lifetime membership. Sarah is very interested in Lewis County and the generations of families that have lived in the area. Sarah is pictured with Doug Martin.
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