Highland Alumni Donations
November 12, 2026
The Highland Class of 1976 recently held their 50-year class reunion. Through the generosity of donations from class members, the Class of 76 was able to donate funds to the Hot Spot Classes and to the Highland FFA. The alumni are also able to have their class composite picture, that hangs in a Highland Hallway with other graduating classes, restored and reframed. Over the last five decades the picture had faded and needed restoration. Pictured are members of the class reunion committee, Sue Ann (Fish) Gaus, Jeff Metcalf and Peggy (Cottrell) Steinbeck, with the Hot Spot Class members and sponsors, Stephanie Grey and Kim Berhorst.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!