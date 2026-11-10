History Club Honors Veterans
November 10, 2026
The Highland History Club held their annual Veterans Day program at the courthouse in Monticello on Nov. 8. Viet Nam veteran Jim Lewellen was the guest speaker. Jim gave thanks to all the veterans who have served our country and they are the reason everyone has the opportunities and quality of the life we live in America. Jim talked about his experiences in Viet Nam and how the military opened up a new world and opportunities for him. He encouraged the students in History Club to consider joining the military.
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