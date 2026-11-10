Adopt a Child
November 10, 2026
The annual Adopt a Child program is underway in Lewis County. Anyone with children who need extra help in providing gifts for the kids are encouraged to contact the Lewis County NECAC to put their family on the list. The deadline to apply is November 16. Contact the local office at 573-288-3969. There are online applications available at
https://forms.gle/ho7RWywojJvNJsur5
NECAC is located at 408 S. Fourth Street in Canton.
Individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups are invited to participate by becoming donors. Anyone wishing to adopt a child, or family or help in anyway should contact the local NECAC office or go to https://forms.gle/H961FyZAzhoRhrVP8
https://forms.gle/ho7RWywojJvNJsur5
NECAC is located at 408 S. Fourth Street in Canton.
Individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups are invited to participate by becoming donors. Anyone wishing to adopt a child, or family or help in anyway should contact the local NECAC office or go to https://forms.gle/H961FyZAzhoRhrVP8
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