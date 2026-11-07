Missouri Democrats prevail in key races
Nationally, Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress, while in Missouri, the party gained its largest number of Missouri General Assembly seats in two decades.
Gov. Mike Kehoe posted a statement on Facebook on Wednesday reacting to his party’s losses.
“Last night’s results here in Missouri and across the nation deserve thoughtful reflection and honest conversations on where we go from here,” the statement said.
He also shared his plans for responding to the results.
“Today, I’m in the office taking meetings and continuing to work with my team on conservative, common sense solutions on behalf of every Missourian,” Kehoe said. “Tomorrow I will do the same. Across our state and nation, the work continues—together.”
Kehoe was personally active in seeking to have the state’s congressional map redrawn to add another Republican-leaning seat, and his wife led the main lobbying group backing the Amendment 3 effort to restrict abortion rights. Both were defeated.
“This is a pretty classic story that we see in political science, where when you have an incumbent president, there’s almost always a backlash against them in the midterms,” said Scott LaCombe, assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri.
“What was so unique about 2026 that we really haven’t seen in previous cycles is that Trump has such a strong influence in the Republican Party. These candidates either didn’t want to or felt like they couldn’t distance themselves from the president, or they tied themselves very closely,” LaCombe said.
“When people were going into the voting booth on Election Day, they were thinking about Trump first and foremost,” he added.
U.S. House victory
In Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Fred Wellman defeated Republican incumbent Ann Wagner by nearly five percentage points, ousting her after 13 years in office. In 2024, Wagner defeated her opponent by 12 percentage points. The last time the district went Democratic was in the 1990 general election.
LaCombe says that Wellman’s victory follows a national trend of suburban voters shifting to the left.
“I think it’s a shift of suburban voters. So in Trump’s first term, we saw nationally suburban voters really start to shift to the left,” he said.
Wellman’s victory comes after Missouri Republicans attempted to redistrict the state to ensure a 7-1 Republican majority. The state voted against that map, labeled as Proposition A on the ballot, with 61.8% of the vote.
The gerrymandered map would have favored state Sen. Rick Brattin in the 5th District over incumbent U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. Brattin received 28.1% of the vote to Cleaver’s 69.5% Tuesday where the 2022 congressional map was used by order of the state Supreme Court.
“In the future, I hope that the people of Missouri will be served by a Congressional map like the Missouri First map that better represents our state,” Brattin said in a statement. “The 5th District deserves a Congressman who will fight for them.”
Sixteen seats flipped from Republican to Democrat in the Missouri House of Representatives, breaking the two-thirds supermajority and marking their biggest gain since 1974. When the House reconvenes, Republicans will sit at 95 seats to Democrats’ 68.
No Democrat incumbent lost a seat on Tuesday in the Missouri House, while 10 GOP incumbents did.
“The voters demanded change, and House Democrats will work to deliver it. Republicans who ignore this message do so at their own electoral peril,” House Democratic Leader Ashley Aune of Kansas City said in a statement.
Will of the People, a group dedicated to replacing lawmakers who overturn voter-approved measures, worked with campaigns across the state in the lead-up to the election.
“The politicians in Jefferson City have tried to ignore us, divide us, and silence us,” Will of the People spokesperson Caitlyn Adams said. “But tonight we proved that when we stand together, we can and will elect leaders who respect the will of the people and put the needs of working families first.”
In the Missouri Senate, two seats flipped, with Rep. Keri Ingle beating House Speaker Jon Patterson for the 8th District seat and Rep. Betsy Fogle winning the 30th District seat. In both races, Democrats beat state representatives attempting to move to the Senate.
Amendment 6
Amendment 6 passed with 60% of the vote, placing higher restrictions on repeals of citizen-led initiatives.
“The overwhelming approval of Amendment 6 is a testament to those in Missouri who are tired of having their voices ignored or their votes overturned, and demanded that we restore voters as the final check and balance on the politicians we elect,” Yes on 6 spokesperson Jack Cardetti said.
Kara Corches, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO, expressed her disappointment in the amendment’s passing in a statement Wednesday. She said the chamber is considering how this change will impact its work.
“In the coming weeks, the Missouri Chamber will carefully evaluate what Amendment 6 means for the legislative process and our work fighting for Missouri employers,” Corches said. “We know it will be much more difficult to address unintended consequences of voter-approved measures through the legislative process, and we anticipate more legal disputes over legislation.”
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