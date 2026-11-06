Amendment 6
November 06, 2026
Missouri voters approved Amendment 6 on Tuesday to place in the state’s constitution higher restrictions on repeals of citizen-led initiatives.
The amendment establishes a higher threshold for legislators to overturn voter-approved laws by requiring an 80% vote in both chambers of the legislature and a statewide vote of the people to change or undo any law that is passed through the initiative process.
Additionally, the amendment requires that ballot summaries, summary statements and fiscal notes have clear and easily understandable language.
The amendment will maintain the current signature requirements and voting threshold for citizen-initiated petitions.
Under current Missouri law, the Missouri General Assembly needs just a simple majority to initiate the repeal of a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
With the passage of Amendment 6, Missouri’s protections on voter-approved laws are some of the strongest in the country.
The passage of this amendment comes after attempted repeals of citizen-led initiatives by legislators, with the two most recent examples including reversals of both abortion and paid sick leave in May 2025.
Respect MO Voters, the main group in support of Amendment 6’s passage, celebrated the result in a news release Tuesday night.
“Missourians from every corner of this beloved state said the time for these political games is over and the time for holding politicians accountable and protecting our constitutional rights are here to stay,” Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the Yes on 6 campaign, said in the release.
In August, Hoskins attempted to prevent the proposed amendment from going on the ballot due to claims of it having more than one subject.
Respect MO Voters sued Hoskins for the decision, making way for the Missouri Supreme Court to reverse the decision and place Amendment 6 in front of voters.
The next legislative session, set to begin in January, will determine the impact that Amendment 6 will have on the state’s legislature. Several Republican officials have suggested creating more restrictions on other aspects of the petition process in response.
The amendment establishes a higher threshold for legislators to overturn voter-approved laws by requiring an 80% vote in both chambers of the legislature and a statewide vote of the people to change or undo any law that is passed through the initiative process.
Additionally, the amendment requires that ballot summaries, summary statements and fiscal notes have clear and easily understandable language.
The amendment will maintain the current signature requirements and voting threshold for citizen-initiated petitions.
Under current Missouri law, the Missouri General Assembly needs just a simple majority to initiate the repeal of a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
With the passage of Amendment 6, Missouri’s protections on voter-approved laws are some of the strongest in the country.
The passage of this amendment comes after attempted repeals of citizen-led initiatives by legislators, with the two most recent examples including reversals of both abortion and paid sick leave in May 2025.
Respect MO Voters, the main group in support of Amendment 6’s passage, celebrated the result in a news release Tuesday night.
“Missourians from every corner of this beloved state said the time for these political games is over and the time for holding politicians accountable and protecting our constitutional rights are here to stay,” Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the Yes on 6 campaign, said in the release.
In August, Hoskins attempted to prevent the proposed amendment from going on the ballot due to claims of it having more than one subject.
Respect MO Voters sued Hoskins for the decision, making way for the Missouri Supreme Court to reverse the decision and place Amendment 6 in front of voters.
The next legislative session, set to begin in January, will determine the impact that Amendment 6 will have on the state’s legislature. Several Republican officials have suggested creating more restrictions on other aspects of the petition process in response.
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