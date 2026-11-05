Culver-Stockton Partners with 2027 Scripps National Spelling Bee
November 05, 2026
As part of its commitment to supporting students and promoting literacy in
rural northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) has become
an official regional partner for the 2027 Scripps National Spelling Bee. This partnership gives
local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running
educational competition.
As the exclusive regional partner in northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, C-SC will
sponsor the regional spelling bee competition held in spring 2027 and will send one regional
champion to the national competition in May 2027, where they will have the opportunity to
compete for the Scripps Cup.
The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion was Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho
Cucamonga, California, who won the coveted title by correctly spelling 32 out of 35 words in
90 seconds, setting a new spell-off record.
This year marks the inaugural year for Culver-Stockton as an official Scripps National Spelling
Bee regional partner. To celebrate, the College is offering a special enrollment rate of $27 per
school for this year’s Bee, instead of the regular $199.
“Culver-Stockton College is proud to partner with the 2027 Scripps National Spelling Bee,”
said Lauren Schellenberger, president of Culver-Stockton College. “Giving local and regional
students the opportunity to compete expands access to education and recognizes their hard
work. Programs like this help students in our area build skills and confidence that carry well
beyond the stage. We also value the schools that enroll in local bees, because they make it
possible for their students to have opportunities like this.”
By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways
to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Each year,
the Bee reaches millions of students across the country and around the world with the
classroom materials it provides schools enrolled in the yearlong program.
Participation in regional bees also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in
public speaking, develop confidence and inspire a love of learning and connection with their
peers.
“Words are how we learn to think and tell our stories, and spelling is where that work starts,”
said Alissa Burger, professor of English at Culver-Stockton College and coordinator of the
regional bee. “We’re excited to bring students from across our region to campus, give them a
chance to be recognized for how hard they’ve worked, and welcome their families and teachers
to be part of it.”
Schools within 16 counties in northeast Missouri and 14 counties in west central Illinois are
eligible to enroll in the 2026-27 program now through Friday, Jan. 29 (2027). Educators can
visit SpellingBee.com/enroll to learn more and enroll their schools in the program.
About the Scripps National Spelling Bee
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program,
having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong
curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Visit spellingbee.com for more
information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by
The E.W. Scripps Company.
rural northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) has become
an official regional partner for the 2027 Scripps National Spelling Bee. This partnership gives
local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running
educational competition.
As the exclusive regional partner in northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, C-SC will
sponsor the regional spelling bee competition held in spring 2027 and will send one regional
champion to the national competition in May 2027, where they will have the opportunity to
compete for the Scripps Cup.
The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion was Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho
Cucamonga, California, who won the coveted title by correctly spelling 32 out of 35 words in
90 seconds, setting a new spell-off record.
This year marks the inaugural year for Culver-Stockton as an official Scripps National Spelling
Bee regional partner. To celebrate, the College is offering a special enrollment rate of $27 per
school for this year’s Bee, instead of the regular $199.
“Culver-Stockton College is proud to partner with the 2027 Scripps National Spelling Bee,”
said Lauren Schellenberger, president of Culver-Stockton College. “Giving local and regional
students the opportunity to compete expands access to education and recognizes their hard
work. Programs like this help students in our area build skills and confidence that carry well
beyond the stage. We also value the schools that enroll in local bees, because they make it
possible for their students to have opportunities like this.”
By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways
to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Each year,
the Bee reaches millions of students across the country and around the world with the
classroom materials it provides schools enrolled in the yearlong program.
Participation in regional bees also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in
public speaking, develop confidence and inspire a love of learning and connection with their
peers.
“Words are how we learn to think and tell our stories, and spelling is where that work starts,”
said Alissa Burger, professor of English at Culver-Stockton College and coordinator of the
regional bee. “We’re excited to bring students from across our region to campus, give them a
chance to be recognized for how hard they’ve worked, and welcome their families and teachers
to be part of it.”
Schools within 16 counties in northeast Missouri and 14 counties in west central Illinois are
eligible to enroll in the 2026-27 program now through Friday, Jan. 29 (2027). Educators can
visit SpellingBee.com/enroll to learn more and enroll their schools in the program.
About the Scripps National Spelling Bee
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program,
having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong
curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Visit spellingbee.com for more
information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by
The E.W. Scripps Company.
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