Highland Veteran Day Assembly
November 08, 2026
Highland High School student council will host a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly on Nov. 11. The community is invited to join together at the Highland Commons for breakfast with breakfast beginning serving at 7 a.m. and an Veterans Day assembly at 8:30 a.m. Rob Power will be the speaker. Everyone invited.
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