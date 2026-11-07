Canton Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Assembly
November 07, 2026
Canton R-V School District will hold their annual Veterans Day Program, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. in the large gym, to honor the local service men and women. They would like to invite the local service men and women to attend breakfast and the assembly, which will be held in their honor. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:45 a.m. in the Canton R-V cafeteria and the assembly will follow at 9:00 a.m. All community members are welcome to attend.
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