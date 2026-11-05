Highland Cross Country
November 05, 2026
The Highland Varsity Cross-Country team traveled to the Salisbury Municipal Golf Course on Oct. 19 to compete in Robert Kelsay Invitational. AJ Caudill was Highland’s top performer, finishing 13th overall and setting her new Personal Record time for both the Salisbury course and her overall PR. Caudill was the only Highland runner to bring home some hardware for her efforts at Salisbury. SeniorTyler Seals was the Cougars top male runner, followed closely by Logan Frieden, then Connor Zulauf, Aiden Martin, and Evan Frieden, who comprised the five-member team score and placed the Cougars in seventh place as a team.
On Friday, October 23, 2026, the Varsity squad traveled to Bowling Green for the final regular season meet of the season. Highland did not bring home any medal from large meet, but Freshman Aiden Martin claimed the top spot for the Cougars finishing with his third fastest race of the year (19:54). Connor Zulauf (20:12) was not far behind, next was Tyler Seals (20:45.6) , Logan Frieden (21:24.4), and Evan Frieden (23:29.1). For the Lady Cougars, Eva Logsdon (24:16.8) finished slightly ahead of AJ Caudill (24:57.1).
On Saturday, October 24, 2026, the top Jr. High runners for Highland headed to Wheatland to compete in the Middle School State Championship race held at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Coach French said he was extremely proud of all five of Highland’s runners: Natalie Wilson, Jordyn Bringer, Leah Caudill, Nick Caudill and Greyson Matson. Natalie Wilson finished 25th with a time of 14:49.0 earning her the first All- State medal received by a Lady Cougar in the Jr. High. Jordyn Bringer (45 th - 15:41.1) and Leah Caudill (67th – 16:40.8) competed with over 100 of the state’s top Class 2 middle school girls. Nick Caudill (63 rd – 14:21.6) and Greyson Matson (83 rd – 14:43.9) competed with 150 of the state’s top Class 2 middle school boys.
Coach French said, “Both Nick and Leah Caudill improved on their times from last year. Greyson
Matson, Natalie Wilson and Jordyn Bringer all had excellent races as well!”
On Halloween, the Varsity squad headed to Owensville for the Class 2 District 3 Championship races. This was the first time Cougars had seen the course. Unfortunately, no Highland runners advanced to the State Championship next weekend, but Coach French said, “The team still ran well. None of our runners had their best race of the season – if they had the outcome may have been different.” French explained that he has high hopes for the runners and the teams next year. He added, “Its unfortunate to see the season end early, but almost everyone on the team improved the Personal Record times this season. Plus, we will have some strong competitors that should be returning next year!”
On Friday, October 23, 2026, the Varsity squad traveled to Bowling Green for the final regular season meet of the season. Highland did not bring home any medal from large meet, but Freshman Aiden Martin claimed the top spot for the Cougars finishing with his third fastest race of the year (19:54). Connor Zulauf (20:12) was not far behind, next was Tyler Seals (20:45.6) , Logan Frieden (21:24.4), and Evan Frieden (23:29.1). For the Lady Cougars, Eva Logsdon (24:16.8) finished slightly ahead of AJ Caudill (24:57.1).
On Saturday, October 24, 2026, the top Jr. High runners for Highland headed to Wheatland to compete in the Middle School State Championship race held at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Coach French said he was extremely proud of all five of Highland’s runners: Natalie Wilson, Jordyn Bringer, Leah Caudill, Nick Caudill and Greyson Matson. Natalie Wilson finished 25th with a time of 14:49.0 earning her the first All- State medal received by a Lady Cougar in the Jr. High. Jordyn Bringer (45 th - 15:41.1) and Leah Caudill (67th – 16:40.8) competed with over 100 of the state’s top Class 2 middle school girls. Nick Caudill (63 rd – 14:21.6) and Greyson Matson (83 rd – 14:43.9) competed with 150 of the state’s top Class 2 middle school boys.
Coach French said, “Both Nick and Leah Caudill improved on their times from last year. Greyson
Matson, Natalie Wilson and Jordyn Bringer all had excellent races as well!”
On Halloween, the Varsity squad headed to Owensville for the Class 2 District 3 Championship races. This was the first time Cougars had seen the course. Unfortunately, no Highland runners advanced to the State Championship next weekend, but Coach French said, “The team still ran well. None of our runners had their best race of the season – if they had the outcome may have been different.” French explained that he has high hopes for the runners and the teams next year. He added, “Its unfortunate to see the season end early, but almost everyone on the team improved the Personal Record times this season. Plus, we will have some strong competitors that should be returning next year!”
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