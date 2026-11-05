Girl Scouts Book Drive Honors Dolly Parton
November 05, 2026
Girl Scout Troops 9056 and 9412 are turning their appreciation for Dolly Parton into an opportunity to help Canton’s youngest readers.
The troops are hosting a book drive in Parton’s honor, collecting children’s books for children from birth through age 5 served by Canton R-V Parents as Teachers. The project celebrates Parton’s commitment to putting books into children’s hands and encouraging a lifelong love of reading.
Through her Imagination Library, Parton has helped provide free, age-appropriate books mailed monthly to registered children under age 5. However, Missouri’s reduced funding ended new enrollments beginning July 1, 2026. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, children already enrolled will continue receiving books as funding allows.
The changes inspired the troops to support early literacy close to home. By collecting books for Parents as Teachers families, the Girl Scouts hope to help more children experience the excitement of having books of their own.
“Literacy begins long before a child enters kindergarten. From birth through age 5, sharing books helps children build vocabulary, develop listening skills, and make connections with the world around them. Reading together also strengthens the bond between children and their caregivers. Having books at home gives families more opportunities to make those special moments part of everyday life,” said Beth Weaver, Canton R-V Parents as Teachers coordinator.
The book drive also gives Girl Scouts a chance to put service into action. Through the project, members of Troops 9056 and 9412 are learning how a community effort can support local families and help young children prepare for school.
By honoring Dolly Parton’s dedication to literacy, the troops hope to share a gift that goes beyond the pages of a book: the chance to learn, imagine, and dream.
The troops are hosting a book drive in Parton’s honor, collecting children’s books for children from birth through age 5 served by Canton R-V Parents as Teachers. The project celebrates Parton’s commitment to putting books into children’s hands and encouraging a lifelong love of reading.
Through her Imagination Library, Parton has helped provide free, age-appropriate books mailed monthly to registered children under age 5. However, Missouri’s reduced funding ended new enrollments beginning July 1, 2026. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, children already enrolled will continue receiving books as funding allows.
The changes inspired the troops to support early literacy close to home. By collecting books for Parents as Teachers families, the Girl Scouts hope to help more children experience the excitement of having books of their own.
“Literacy begins long before a child enters kindergarten. From birth through age 5, sharing books helps children build vocabulary, develop listening skills, and make connections with the world around them. Reading together also strengthens the bond between children and their caregivers. Having books at home gives families more opportunities to make those special moments part of everyday life,” said Beth Weaver, Canton R-V Parents as Teachers coordinator.
The book drive also gives Girl Scouts a chance to put service into action. Through the project, members of Troops 9056 and 9412 are learning how a community effort can support local families and help young children prepare for school.
By honoring Dolly Parton’s dedication to literacy, the troops hope to share a gift that goes beyond the pages of a book: the chance to learn, imagine, and dream.
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