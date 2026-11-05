The Covered Dish - White Castle Knock-Offs
November 05, 2026
Time for another football game dinner or perhaps something fun to have during the holiday season. I’m starting on my holiday prepping this week. I thought I’d make cookie dough & fudge, plus I’d like to freeze a few biscuits & scones for the next 2 months. They make good gifts, plus we can pull out just what we need for the holiday season. On the decorating side of things I’m planning on making a slow transition so I’m ready to unveil the tree the day after Thanksgiving. Then....I’ve got to get the spouse excited about putting up outdoor décor for the holidays.
During the season of Christmas Hallmark movies I enjoy having everything done by 7pm each night. Leaving me time to watch the show,and enjoy the tree lights with a cup of hot chocolate.
Let’s get into the White Castle Knock-Offs, not only will the old dudes enjoy these, but the kids will think they’re fun. We got to enjoy White Castles when our family went to St.
Louis about 4 times each year. Back in those days they were only 5 or 10 cents a burger.
It is important to stick with American cheese in the recipe and the use of Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls. Depending upon your grocery stores, you may even have a good substitute for the Hawaiian Rolls. Where we reside there’s not a good alternative.
You may want to serve these with additional finger foods like vegetables/dip and apples with caramel sauce. Of course a few cookies for dessert would also be good.
I mentioned earlier how the kiddos would probably enjoy these little sandwiches. I would suggest you let them assist in putting them together because it’s fun watching the process itself.
If you decide to pair the sammies with a soup, I’d go with a lighter potage that’s not to busy, maybe cream of tomato, potato, or french onion. Keep the ages of those dining in mind, kids might want plain chicken noodle!
When it comes to ‘little’ sammies this is one of my favorites. It’s a food memory that truly takes you back to the good ole’ days. I am totally astounded we are in November, too fast, way to fast! Enjoy, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
White Castle Knock-Offs
(Makes one dozen)
1⁄2 cup dry onion flakes
Water to cover onion flakes
1 1⁄2 pounds ground beef or chuck, totally thawed
6-8 slices American Cheese
1 dozen, Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls.
(Could use something comparable.)
Thin sliced dill pickles
9 x 13 glass baking dish
Small rolling pin or empty can.
Rehydrate dry onions by covering with water and microwaving about 4 minutes. Monitor as microwaves strengths can vary. If there happens to be any liquid left, drain the onions.
Now sprinkle the onions evenly across the bottom of the dish. With your hands sprinkle the 1 1⁄2 pounds of beef across the top of the onions. Using a rolling pin, (I used an empty can because it fit well inside my baking dish.)compress the meat down tightly in the bottom. Slid the meat into the oven and bake about 10 minutes. Remove and drain any excess liquid/grease from the meat. Return to the oven for about five more minutes and again remove any extra juices if it’s necessary at all.
Take the cheese and place it across the top of the meat. With a serrated knife cut the dinner rolls in half. Place the bottom of each roll face down against the cheese and set the top of the roll over it. Return to the oven and bake approximately 5-7 minutes.
When you place the rolls into the pan space them out evenly. When serving you will cut a square around each roll. Use a spatula to serve inverting the lid of the bun to the top as you go. Garnish with dill pickles. The pickles can actually go in the baking pan I prefer to present them on the side in case guests don’t enjoy a good pickle!
As a main entree expect to use 2-3 sliders for each person. Everyone will love these so be sure to make plenty for your dinner or party.
During the season of Christmas Hallmark movies I enjoy having everything done by 7pm each night. Leaving me time to watch the show,and enjoy the tree lights with a cup of hot chocolate.
Let’s get into the White Castle Knock-Offs, not only will the old dudes enjoy these, but the kids will think they’re fun. We got to enjoy White Castles when our family went to St.
Louis about 4 times each year. Back in those days they were only 5 or 10 cents a burger.
It is important to stick with American cheese in the recipe and the use of Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls. Depending upon your grocery stores, you may even have a good substitute for the Hawaiian Rolls. Where we reside there’s not a good alternative.
You may want to serve these with additional finger foods like vegetables/dip and apples with caramel sauce. Of course a few cookies for dessert would also be good.
I mentioned earlier how the kiddos would probably enjoy these little sandwiches. I would suggest you let them assist in putting them together because it’s fun watching the process itself.
If you decide to pair the sammies with a soup, I’d go with a lighter potage that’s not to busy, maybe cream of tomato, potato, or french onion. Keep the ages of those dining in mind, kids might want plain chicken noodle!
When it comes to ‘little’ sammies this is one of my favorites. It’s a food memory that truly takes you back to the good ole’ days. I am totally astounded we are in November, too fast, way to fast! Enjoy, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
White Castle Knock-Offs
(Makes one dozen)
1⁄2 cup dry onion flakes
Water to cover onion flakes
1 1⁄2 pounds ground beef or chuck, totally thawed
6-8 slices American Cheese
1 dozen, Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls.
(Could use something comparable.)
Thin sliced dill pickles
9 x 13 glass baking dish
Small rolling pin or empty can.
Rehydrate dry onions by covering with water and microwaving about 4 minutes. Monitor as microwaves strengths can vary. If there happens to be any liquid left, drain the onions.
Now sprinkle the onions evenly across the bottom of the dish. With your hands sprinkle the 1 1⁄2 pounds of beef across the top of the onions. Using a rolling pin, (I used an empty can because it fit well inside my baking dish.)compress the meat down tightly in the bottom. Slid the meat into the oven and bake about 10 minutes. Remove and drain any excess liquid/grease from the meat. Return to the oven for about five more minutes and again remove any extra juices if it’s necessary at all.
Take the cheese and place it across the top of the meat. With a serrated knife cut the dinner rolls in half. Place the bottom of each roll face down against the cheese and set the top of the roll over it. Return to the oven and bake approximately 5-7 minutes.
When you place the rolls into the pan space them out evenly. When serving you will cut a square around each roll. Use a spatula to serve inverting the lid of the bun to the top as you go. Garnish with dill pickles. The pickles can actually go in the baking pan I prefer to present them on the side in case guests don’t enjoy a good pickle!
As a main entree expect to use 2-3 sliders for each person. Everyone will love these so be sure to make plenty for your dinner or party.
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