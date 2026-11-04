KATHLEEN WILSON
November 04, 2026
Kathleen "Kay" Wilson, 91, of Canton, Mo, died November 2, 2026, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Rev. Orlie Yoder and Rev. Russell Brownell will officiate. Burial will follow at the Ten-Mile Cemetery in rural Canton, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Kay's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Kay was born May 2, 1935, in Kahoka, Mo., to Lee Lillard and Kathryn Painter Lillard. She married Stanley Wilson on September 1, 1956, in Maywood, Mo. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Doug Wilson of Canton, Mo., Vicki Wilson of Hannibal, Mo., Miriam (Lee Robert) Kasper of Troy, Mo., cousins, Judy Hall, Mary Ann Adams, niece, Diane (Larry) Carlstone, and her special friend Bonnie Bronstine.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Alex Kathleen Daniels, and brothers, John G. Lillard and David G. Lillard.
Kay was a devoted homemaker, teacher's aide, and former employee of Illinois Bell. She was a woman of strong faith who loved her family, her 4-H family, and farm life. She was a member of the Red Hats and helped cook at Camp Inlow.
Kay enjoyed traveling and spending time in Branson attending shows, wintering in Texas as a snowbird, and a family trip East which included Arlington, the Smithsonian, and Niagara Falls. She loved playing cards with friends, collecting angels, and enjoying life's simple pleasures, including Diet Pepsi, popcorn, ice cream, and meals at Primos. Kay also enjoyed watching and dancing to polka every Saturday evening.
Kay was known for her dry wit, honest nature, and generous spirit. She never passed up the thrill of a good bargain. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, flea markets, auctions, and the Salvation Army, collecting treasures such as glassware, crystal, paperweights, and clothing along the way.
Kay will be remembered for her love of family, her faith, and the joy she brought to those around her.
Pallbearers: Johnny Kraft, Jim Lillard, Tom Lillard, Jason Epperson, Stevie Wilson and Jarrod Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bonnie Bronstine, Clyde Wilson, and Betty Lillard.
Memorial contributions may be made to James M. Lillard Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Rev. Orlie Yoder and Rev. Russell Brownell will officiate. Burial will follow at the Ten-Mile Cemetery in rural Canton, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Kay's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Kay was born May 2, 1935, in Kahoka, Mo., to Lee Lillard and Kathryn Painter Lillard. She married Stanley Wilson on September 1, 1956, in Maywood, Mo. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Doug Wilson of Canton, Mo., Vicki Wilson of Hannibal, Mo., Miriam (Lee Robert) Kasper of Troy, Mo., cousins, Judy Hall, Mary Ann Adams, niece, Diane (Larry) Carlstone, and her special friend Bonnie Bronstine.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Alex Kathleen Daniels, and brothers, John G. Lillard and David G. Lillard.
Kay was a devoted homemaker, teacher's aide, and former employee of Illinois Bell. She was a woman of strong faith who loved her family, her 4-H family, and farm life. She was a member of the Red Hats and helped cook at Camp Inlow.
Kay enjoyed traveling and spending time in Branson attending shows, wintering in Texas as a snowbird, and a family trip East which included Arlington, the Smithsonian, and Niagara Falls. She loved playing cards with friends, collecting angels, and enjoying life's simple pleasures, including Diet Pepsi, popcorn, ice cream, and meals at Primos. Kay also enjoyed watching and dancing to polka every Saturday evening.
Kay was known for her dry wit, honest nature, and generous spirit. She never passed up the thrill of a good bargain. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, flea markets, auctions, and the Salvation Army, collecting treasures such as glassware, crystal, paperweights, and clothing along the way.
Kay will be remembered for her love of family, her faith, and the joy she brought to those around her.
Pallbearers: Johnny Kraft, Jim Lillard, Tom Lillard, Jason Epperson, Stevie Wilson and Jarrod Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bonnie Bronstine, Clyde Wilson, and Betty Lillard.
Memorial contributions may be made to James M. Lillard Cemetery.
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