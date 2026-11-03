Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Nov. 2 – 6
November 03, 2026
Missourians encouraged to take precautions ahead of winter weather
Although September broke a 1931 heat record in our state and October is following a similar trend, winter – and its snow, sleet and ice – will return to Missouri. To help Missourians prepare and stay safe during shorter days and the coldest weather season, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are partnering to promote Nov. 2 – 6, 2026, as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
“While meteorologists tell us a strong to very strong El Niño winter is almost upon us, Missouri is in a transition zone, which makes it harder to forecast than in other parts of the nation,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “But we know we will experience a Missouri winter – which means being prepared for sub-freezing temperatures and dangerous snow and ice, along with hazardous driving conditions, the loss of power and heat in our homes. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports that hypothermia deaths are up by 26 from 2024 to 2025 – a 68% increase. I encourage residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves and their families. Remember, your plans should include several days’ worth of supplies.”
SEMA and the six NWS forecast offices that serve Missouri will share winter weather safety messaging on social media throughout next week. Each day will focus on a different theme:
- Monday, Nov. 2 – Winter Weather Terminology
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 – Ice Safety
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Snow Safety
- Thursday, Nov. 4 – Extreme Cold, Hypothermia and Frostbite
- Friday, Nov. 6 – Planning for Snow, Ice and Cold
According to preliminary results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), there were more than 3,699 vehicle crashes in Missouri in 2025 during periods of snow, sleet, hail or ice, resulting in 656 injuries and nine fatalities.
Avoiding non-essential travel during winter storms is the best way to avoid being stranded or involved in a crash. It also allows snow removal crews to clear the roads faster and helps first responders reach crashes more quickly. If you must drive, check road conditions in advance on the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Traveler Map at traveler.modot.org/map/. Always clear your vehicle of snow and ice, especially from windows and rearview mirrors. Buckle up, put the phone down, and allow extra travel time. Expect delays, reduce speed according to conditions, and increase following distance. If your vehicle breaks down or slides off the road, stay in the vehicle, keep your seat belt fastened and call for help.
Motorists traveling when winter weather is forecast should dress appropriately for the weather or keep warm outerwear in the vehicle, even for short trips, in case they become stranded and exposed to harsh conditions for an extended period. According to DHSS, 64 people died in Missouri in 2025 due to low body temperatures from prolonged exposure to cold weather. Find more information about hypothermia and nearby warming center locations at health.mo.gov/hypothermia.
Missourians should consider these additional winter weather preparedness tips:
- Create a family emergency plan and a home emergency kit. Emergency supplies should include bottled water, canned and dry foods, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a manual can opener and a first-aid kit.
- Assemble a vehicle winter emergency kit. Include extra clothes, a blanket, a radio and spare batteries, snacks and water, jumper cables, flares, and a shovel, sand or shingles for tire traction.
- Ensure that alternate heat and power sources, such as fireplaces, woodstoves, kerosene heaters, and generators, function properly. Proper ventilation is essential, and generators should only be operated outdoors. Install carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home to prevent serious illness or death.
- Space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths. Supplemental heating sources like these should be turned off when leaving a room or going to bed. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
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