Culver-Stockton Student Teacher Organization’s Trunk or Treat Set for Oct. 31

October 27, 2026

The Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) Student Teacher
Organization will host its annual Trunk or Treat event 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
in the Nichols Baseball Field parking lot on the Culver-Stockton campus.
Community members are invited to bring their children in costume for an
afternoon of safe and festive fun. This is a Teal Pumpkin-friendly event; non-
candy alternatives will be available.

For more information, contact Lacy Harrison, assistant professor of education, at
lharrison@culver.edu.





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