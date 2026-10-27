Culver-Stockton Student Teacher Organization’s Trunk or Treat Set for Oct. 31
October 27, 2026
The Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) Student Teacher
Organization will host its annual Trunk or Treat event 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
in the Nichols Baseball Field parking lot on the Culver-Stockton campus.
Community members are invited to bring their children in costume for an
afternoon of safe and festive fun. This is a Teal Pumpkin-friendly event; non-
candy alternatives will be available.
For more information, contact Lacy Harrison, assistant professor of education, at
lharrison@culver.edu.
Organization will host its annual Trunk or Treat event 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
in the Nichols Baseball Field parking lot on the Culver-Stockton campus.
Community members are invited to bring their children in costume for an
afternoon of safe and festive fun. This is a Teal Pumpkin-friendly event; non-
candy alternatives will be available.
For more information, contact Lacy Harrison, assistant professor of education, at
lharrison@culver.edu.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!