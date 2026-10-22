Culver-Stockton College Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble to Present Fall Concert Oct. 25
October 22, 2026
The Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will perform their annual Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 on the C-SC campus. The two-part event opens in the Merillat Recital Hall, located inside the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center (PAC), featuring the Concert Choir under the direction of Lucus Orndorff, assistant professor of music and director of choral programs.
Following intermission, the audience will transition to the Alexander Campbell Auditorium in the PAC for the second half of the program, presented by the Wind Ensemble under the direction of Trent Hollinger, associate professor of music.
The Wind Ensemble’s set features a performance of Kevin McKee’s virtuosic concerto, "Centennial Horizons," spotlighting KB Blade, assistant professor of music and director of Athletic Bands at Culver-Stockton.
The concert is free and open to the public.
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