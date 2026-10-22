Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes
October 22, 2026
Dip into this at your Halloween party
Halloween is a wildly popular holiday, and that popularity extends to adults as well as kids. Halloween parties dot many a social schedule come late October, and parties mean food. While it’s customary to indulge in a few candied treats on Halloween, adults may want something with a little nutritional value as well. This “Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes” from Lines+Angles can make the perfect homemade party offering this Halloween.
Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes
Makes 4 servings
For the dip:
3 large avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 lime, juiced
1 dash Tabasco® sauce
1⁄2 cup sour cream
3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 small handful cilantro, finely chopped
To serve:
6 large carrots
1⁄2 cup sour cream
1 handful stuffed olives, sliced
1 handful seedless red grapes, sliced
5 slivered almonds
1. For the dip: Mash together avocado, garlic, lime juice, Tabasco®, sour cream, salt, and pepper in a serving bowl until smooth.
2. Stir in chopped cilantro. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
3. To serve: Peel and cut two carrots into thick coins. Top with sour cream and then olive and grape slices.
4. Cut the remaining carrots into finger shapes. Use a paring knife to shave down their ends into nail beds. Make a thin incision at the end of the nail beds and slide a slivered almond into them to mimic fingernails.
5. Serve finger carrots in the prepared avocado dip with the carrot coins on the side.
Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes
Makes 4 servings
For the dip:
3 large avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 lime, juiced
1 dash Tabasco® sauce
1⁄2 cup sour cream
3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 small handful cilantro, finely chopped
To serve:
6 large carrots
1⁄2 cup sour cream
1 handful stuffed olives, sliced
1 handful seedless red grapes, sliced
5 slivered almonds
1. For the dip: Mash together avocado, garlic, lime juice, Tabasco®, sour cream, salt, and pepper in a serving bowl until smooth.
2. Stir in chopped cilantro. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
3. To serve: Peel and cut two carrots into thick coins. Top with sour cream and then olive and grape slices.
4. Cut the remaining carrots into finger shapes. Use a paring knife to shave down their ends into nail beds. Make a thin incision at the end of the nail beds and slide a slivered almond into them to mimic fingernails.
5. Serve finger carrots in the prepared avocado dip with the carrot coins on the side.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!