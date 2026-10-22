Lady Cougars Win District
October 22, 2026
The Highland Lady Cougar softball team won the Class 2 District 5 tournament on Oct. 19 at Monroe City defeating Mark Twain 14-13. The team had previously defeated Palmyra 7-0 to place them in the championship game. Pictured are Lady Cougar Senior teammates, Hannah Ritterbusch, Keera Rothweiler and Emma Berry holding the Class 2 District Trophy, pitcher Zeeva McReynolds and the team celebrating. The Lady Cougars will face Marceline at 1 p.m. at Marceline in the Class 2 State Quarterfinal on Oct. 24.
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