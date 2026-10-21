Culver-Stockton Homecoming
October 21, 2026
A chilly but bright Saturday morning on Oct. 17 greeted parade goers for the annual Culver-Stockton Homecoming parade in downtown Canton. A wide variety of bands, floats, and other entries made for a wonderful parade. Six high schools bands marched down the street with Highland High School taking top honors and Canton receiving fourth place. First in percussion was Highland and they also won first in music. Additional pictures are featured in this weeks publication.
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