Canton Library Reopens
October 21, 2026
The Canton Public Library reopened on Thursday, October 15 after a six- week closure for renovation. Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An open house will be held on Monday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. with volunteer recognition at 6:30. Refreshments provided by The Friends of the Library.
The library is located at 403 Lewis Street in Canton. Visit the library at www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org on Facebook at Your Canton Public Library, or call 573-288-5279.
The library is located at 403 Lewis Street in Canton. Visit the library at www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org on Facebook at Your Canton Public Library, or call 573-288-5279.
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