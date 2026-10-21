SHIRLEY SHERWOOD
October 21, 2026
Shirley Mae Sherwood, 74 of LaGrange, Missouri died October 14, 2026 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Graveside services and burial: October 19, 2026 at 3 p.m. at the Marks Cemetery at LaGrange, Missouri.
Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton in charge of arrangements.
Graveside services and burial: October 19, 2026 at 3 p.m. at the Marks Cemetery at LaGrange, Missouri.
Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton in charge of arrangements.
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